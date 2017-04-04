Credit Suisse backs tax-fraud inquiry

A German court has rebuffed Volkswagen’s (VW’s) attempt to prevent prosecutors from using information seized during searches of the law firm the car maker had hired to investigate its emissions scandal.

VW said last week it had filed a complaint with a Munich court to prevent prosecutors from retaining and assessing material confiscated in a March 15 raid on US law firm Jones Day.

A Munich local court had decided the raids by prosecutors on Jones Day as well as on VW and Audi, both of which were also searched on March 15, were legitimate, a court spokeswoman said.

Reuters