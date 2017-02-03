Why Sony shares surged even though it slashed its forecast again

Tokyo — Investors cheered a quick rebound at Sony’s semiconductor business and robust PlayStation sales, even as the Japanese electronics giant lowered its annual profit forecast because of a writedown in its movie division. The shares jumped 5% in Tokyo on Friday, the biggest gain since November 10, following gains in European and US trading.

The electronics and entertainment company cut its operating profit forecast for the fiscal year until the end of March to ¥240bn, down from ¥270bn. But this was buffered by a ¥34bn higher revision at its chips business, a division whose business was disrupted by earthquakes in southwest Japan last year. The PlayStation 4 also had its best quarter to date. Earlier this week, the company pre-empted the earnings release by unveiling a ¥112bn charge against its film business, which has struggled due to a lack of box office hits.

"Very happy with Sony’s results, very happy," said Amir Anvarzadeh, Singapore-based head of Japanese equity sales at BGC Partners. "What’s really interesting and amazing is the turnaround at CMOS," he said, referring to its semiconductor image sensors.

Operating profit for the quarter ended in December was ¥92.4bn, compared with the ¥154bn average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Sales fell 7.1% from a year earlier to ¥2.4-trillion, below analyst expectations of ¥2.49-trillion.

Sony showed strong signs of recovery in semiconductors, which saw the biggest upward revision among its individual units. The business, which makes camera chips used in phones, has been recovering from the effects of an earthquake last April. It has also been weighed down by cooling global demand for smartphones, although recent results, including those from Apple, indicate demand may be rebounding.

Sony has been looking to recover from setbacks last year, when component production was halted due to earthquakes and a loss on the sale of its battery division. In the entertainment division, the lack of box-office hits and the increasing popularity of streaming services has eroded the profitability of the business. The unit has relied on its television and media operations to make up for the shortfall in films, which suffered a paralysing cyber attack two years ago.

The loss in films "is being taken extremely seriously by management," chief financial officer Kenichiro Yoshida said. "There are various issues piled up at our film studios. Our intellectual property is insufficient, our catalogue is insufficient. We have no choice but to grind our way through these things."

The head of the film division, Michael Lynton, announced the end of his 13-year run last month, paving the way for new management. CEO Kazuo Hirai has temporarily relocated to California to oversee the transition, and is seeking to find a replacement for Lynton, shore-up profitability and expand into regions such as China. To offset part of the one-time loss, Sony sold shares in medical services provider M3 to Goldman Sachs in a deal worth about ¥52bn.

The loss in the movies division came three months after Sony cut its full-year profit forecast by 25%, after agreeing to sell its ailing battery division at a loss.

The results got a boost from the PlayStation 4, which had its best quarter to date as price discounts and new titles, such as Final Fantasy XV, buoyed demand over the critical holiday season. The device sold 9.7-million units in the latest quarter, up from 8.4-million during the same period in 2015, said Sony. The company kept its forecast for 20-million unit sales for the fiscal year.

The games business saw the release of two new pieces of hardware during the quarter: its virtual reality headset and a more-powerful version of the PlayStation 4. Analysts have mostly pared back expectations for the new products after Sony declined to give detailed indications of how well they are faring. On Thursday, Yoshida said virtual reality sales were within expectations and that he sees virtual reality as a long-term project that Sony wants to nurture.

"The loss in movies is already known, so rather than dwell on it we should begin to shift our gaze toward the next fiscal period," Kiyoto Utsumi, an analyst at Tachibana Securities said.

Bloomberg