SoftBank has $50bn for US investment

New York — Billionaire business tycoon Masayoshi Son has said he would invest $50bn in the US and create 50,000 jobs, a move president-elect Donald Trump claimed was a direct result of his election win.

The investment revived speculation that US telecommunications giant Sprint, 82% owned by Son’s SoftBank Group, might rekindle merger talks with T-Mobile US. The talks had died under pressure from US regulators.

But the lack of details on an investment timetable also prompted doubts about whether the promise of money and jobs would be met, as Sprint is slashing staff numbers to cut more than $2bn in costs in 2016.

Trump’s moves since the election to engage with individual companies, while turning his back on broader, years-in-the-works trade deals, show that the president-elect is leaning on the deal-making skills he honed in the boardroom.

Trump campaigned against the overregulation of business and is expected to be more open to mergers than President Barack Obama.

The investment, announced jointly by Trump and Son in the lobby of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Tuesday, would come from the $100bn investment fund the head of SoftBank is setting up with Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and other potential partners, according to the Wall Street Journal.

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is Masa from SoftBank of Japan, and he’s just agreed to invest $50bn in the US and 50,000 jobs," Trump said.

"He would never do this had we not won the election!" Trump later tweeted.

Son told reporters his company, a $68bn telecommunications and technology investment behemoth, would create jobs by investing in start-up companies in the US.

"We are going to invest $50bn into the US and commit to create 50,000 new jobs," said Son, adding that he expected a lot of "deregulation" under a Trump administration.

Trump and Son did not give a time line for the investment.

Trump’s four-year term will begin after his January 20 inauguration.

In October, before the election, SoftBank said Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund would be the lead partner in the fund and could invest up to $45bn over the next five years. SoftBank expects to put in at least $25bn.

Shares in SoftBank rose 3.8% early on Wednesday in Tokyo after jumping as much as 5.1%

to their highest level since August 2015.

"Now the market sees SoftBank as a Trump-related stock and that’s because it reacted favourably to their meeting," said Fumio Matsumoto, a fund manager at Dalton Capital in Japan.

Son had hoped to merge Sprint with T-Mobile US to take on US market leaders AT&T and Verizon Communications.

Shares of Sprint briefly reached their highest level in two-and-a-half years soon after Son’s comments. They closed on Tuesday up 1.5% at $8.17 in heavy trade, ending well below session highs. On Wednesday morning, they were at $8.40. Shares of T-Mobile US closed 1.8% higher at $55.99 on Tuesday and on Wednesday morning rose to $56.69.

It was not immediately clear how much of SoftBank’s investment had been disclosed before. SoftBank said on November 7, the day before the US election, that it planned to make future large-scale investments via the $100bn technology fund, rather than on its own, to avoid adding to already bloated debt.

Whether or not Trump’s election led to SoftBank’s planned investment, the billionaire’s victory has been a boon to stock investors. The Dow Jones industrial average closed at another record level on Tuesday, its 11th new high since the vote.

If the SoftBank fund grows as large as $100bn, it would be one of the world’s largest private equity investors and a potential kingpin in the tech sector.

SoftBank, a diverse firm that also holds stakes in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, has been stepping up investment in new areas as Son aims to make the firm the "Berkshire Hathaway of the tech industry". It purchased UK chip design firm Arm Holdings for $32bn earlier in 2016 in Japan’s largest outbound deal to date.

