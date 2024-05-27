Business

FREE TO READ | Bursaries build the vital bridge to education and a future of possibilities

Education has an important role in helping grow the economy

27 May 2024 - 09:41
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The knock-on effects of the role of bursaries in opening pathways to academic opportunities are critical to the economy. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV
The knock-on effects of the role of bursaries in opening pathways to academic opportunities are critical to the economy. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV

In a country with extraordinary socioeconomic challenges, education is the key to uplifting people and securing our place in the global economic landscape. Bursaries thus have an enormous role to play in alleviating not just the funding challenges of individual students, but our broader societal problems, too.

That’s why we produced this Bursaries magazine — to draw attention to a few of the options and offerings available for learners to fund their tertiary education.

We look at types of bursaries and how to apply for them, along with the various avenues of study in the IT field, one in which SA urgently needs to upskill.

Another sector where we require skilled graduates is transport, and we tackle funding options for those wishing to enter our wine industry. 

Anthony Sharpe, editor

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

ELAINE VAN WYK: Addressing the IT skills gap and unemployment

SA is already experiencing substantial revenue loss due to an inability to fill IT positions
Opinion
2 months ago

ELAINE VAN WYK: Consequences of BBBEE are setting students up for failure

If companies don’t provide comprehensive support to address the poverty many students face, their chances of success are minimal and funds invested ...
Opinion
3 months ago

Loan scheme for missing middle students is ‘work in progress’

Budget highlights financial pressures facing higher education sector
National
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
WATCH: Opportunities for African entrepreneurs in ...
Business
2.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
3.
Zestlife's remarkable call centre turnaround ...
Business
4.
FREE TO READ | Infrastructure challenges should ...
Business
5.
FREE TO READ | SMMEs' role in the economy examined
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.