ELAINE VAN WYK: Consequences of BBBEE are setting students up for failure
If companies don’t provide comprehensive support to address the poverty many students face, their chances of success are minimal and funds invested by corporate donors are wasted
There has been a noticeable shift in the way education bursaries are awarded under broad-based black economic empowerment (BBBEE) regulations in recent years — and not for the better for those who most need and deserve them.
The regulatory requirements to achieve compliance are too prescriptive and, as a result, the process has migrated to something where many SA companies simply seek to maximise BBBEE points, often without much thought of potential unintended consequences. It’s not really the fault of the donors, but more that the regulatory requirement has resulted in a tick-box approach to point-earning becoming entrenched, with less focus on the human factor...
