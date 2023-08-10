Business

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Key sectors hit as violent taxi strike grips Cape Town

Business Day TV talks to Sunday Times’ Fast News Editor, Andre Jurgens

10 August 2023 - 16:53
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Santaco will continue with its strike in the Western Cape until Wednesday after talks aimed at resolving the taxi strike collapsed. File picture: GALLO IMAGES/ ER LOMBARD
Santaco will continue with its strike in the Western Cape until Wednesday after talks aimed at resolving the taxi strike collapsed. File picture: GALLO IMAGES/ ER LOMBARD

Cape Town continues to face a crippling taxi strike, which is disrupting economic activity. Absenteeism rates have surpassed 50% in vital sectors, according to Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Tensions between the SA National Taxi Council and City of Cape Town have escalated and have elicited calls for urgent intervention from the Western Cape premier.

Sunday Times’ Fast News Editor, Andre Jurgens, spoke to Business Day TV in an in-depth analysis on the strike.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Key sectors hit as violent taxi strike ...
Business
2.
WATCH: How to identify potential insolvency risks
Business
3.
Business lobby group commends metros for opposing ...
National
4.
FREE | Read the July 2023 edition of Business Law ...
Business
5.
ADAM CRAKER: SA can learn from India’s business ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Santaco not backing down in fatal Cape Town taxi protest

National

CHRIS ROPER: Taxi strike a two-way street

Opinion

Ramaphosa condemns taxi violence in Cape

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.