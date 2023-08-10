Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Cape Town continues to face a crippling taxi strike, which is disrupting economic activity. Absenteeism rates have surpassed 50% in vital sectors, according to Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Tensions between the SA National Taxi Council and City of Cape Town have escalated and have elicited calls for urgent intervention from the Western Cape premier.
Sunday Times’ Fast News Editor, Andre Jurgens, spoke to Business Day TV in an in-depth analysis on the strike.
Or listen to full audio
WATCH: Key sectors hit as violent taxi strike grips Cape Town
