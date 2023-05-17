Telkom’s share price plunges as much as 16%, leading JSE losses, as the group expects profit to plunge at least 85%
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
The growing opportunity for independent power producers to help alleviate SA’s ongoing electricity crisis is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy.
Over the past year, SA has working to liberalise its energy sector. President Cyril Ramaphosa scrapped licence rules for private power generators in a sweeping overhaul that has started to attract many players into the sector.
Foreign players are also looking to get in on the action as evidenced by the recent entry of Yellow Door Energy, which specialises in power projects in the commercial and industrial sectors in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia.
Madhi says the firm has plans to spend R20bn-R30bn in the medium term, the bulk of which is earmarked for SA. This translates to roughly $1bn.
Having launched locally in late 2022, Madhi says Yellow Door Energy is already in the process of developing sites to wheel power across the country. Wheeling refers to a process of generating power in one area or part of the country that can be distributed or used in another.
Topics of discussion include Yellow Door Energy’s business model; opportunities for independent power producers; Yellow Door Energy’s experience in other parts of the world; and an outlook for the sector.
• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Yellow Door Energy to spend nearly $1bn on SA renewable projects
Madhi says the firm has plans to spend R20bn-R30bn in the medium term, the bulk of which is earmarked for SA. This translates to roughly $1bn.
Having launched locally in late 2022, Madhi says Yellow Door Energy is already in the process of developing sites to wheel power across the country. Wheeling refers to a process of generating power in one area or part of the country that can be distributed or used in another.
Topics of discussion include Yellow Door Energy’s business model; opportunities for independent power producers; Yellow Door Energy’s experience in other parts of the world; and an outlook for the sector.
• Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
