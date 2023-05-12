Business

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Digging into the online trading boom

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Damian Bunce, chief customer officer at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness

12 May 2023 - 17:11 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1

The growth of online financial markets trading is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Damian Bunce, chief customer officer at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness. 

Founded in 2008, the platform gives its users the ability to trade across a range of financial markets and instruments such as gold, equities, indices and cryptocurrencies. 

As of April the company had 476,000 users globally, with about 150,000 being from SA. 

Bunce says the company has grown since then. Among a host of factors, it has benefited from increased internet usage globally, social media and a willingness among consumers to learn about market trading and to trade for themselves in the financial markets. These factors were further compounded during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

“In terms of trade volumes we’re the largest in the world today. We execute an average of $3.5-trillion per month, which as you might imagine, is pretty huge,” he says. 

“To give you some context: the foreign exchange market trades roughly $7.5-trillion dollars per day. The retail trading community represents roughly $1-trillion per day and of that, Excess is trading $150bn per day.” 

That would give the firm about 15% global market share. 

Topics of discussion include: the growth of online trading; Exness’s business model; attitudes around online trading; what people are investing in at the moment; and how the market is likely to trend in future. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

PODCAST | Makosi pushes on-demand accounting service for audit firms

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST | Private equity investment in Africa

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Brandon Doyle, CEO of Convergence Partners
Companies
4 days ago

PODCAST | Energy uncertainty signals a shift in SA property market

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mitesh Bhawan, MD of Broll Property’s energy, water and sustainability division
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
2.
PODCAST | Rising tide of climate litigation
Business
3.
FREE TO READ | CSI magazine looks at what is ...
Business
4.
WATCH: Business defends BLSA’s support for De ...
Business
5.
PODCAST | Digging into the online trading boom
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.