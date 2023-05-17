Opinion / Letters

LETTER: AngloGold Ashanti is not exiting the JSE

17 May 2023 - 16:19
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ANDREY RUDAKOV
Your editorial rightly points to the advantages of placing AngloGold Ashanti’s primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the world’s largest source of capital for gold miners (“No need to read between the lines on AngloGold’s JSE exit”, May 17). This is one of a number of areas we believe will help facilitate the implementation of our strategy and greater recognition of our company’s full value.

But this is not a zero-sum game. AngloGold Ashanti will not “exit the JSE”. The company will remain listed on the JSE and A2X exchanges, and SA shareholders will retain unaltered access to our shares and continue to benefit from our successes.

The JSE and A2X remain vibrant, well regulated and globally competitive marketplaces for mining and other equities, ones we are committed to remaining a part of. Equally, SA will remain a centre of excellence for our global portfolio, providing a wealth of skills and expertise from the rich pool of talent that exists here.

Stewart Bailey
Chief corporate affairs officer, AngloGold Ashanti

