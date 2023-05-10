Companies / Financial Services

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Makosi pushes on-demand accounting service for audit firms

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi

10 May 2023 - 16:30 Mudiwa Gavaza
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

Efforts to address an apparent shortage in accounting professionals is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi.

The accounting profession has come under strain in recent years with many online and artificial intelligence (AI) base services taking over or disrupting the work normally done by accounting professionals. 

In addition, Isaacs highlights that fewer learners are opting to choose accounting as an area of study at tertiary institutions, meaning the sector now faces a shortage of professionals.

Join the discussion: 

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Makosi provides a network of about 12,000 accounting professionals that audit firms can make use of as and when needed, using an on-demand model.

Isaacs says the company partners with accounting teams globally to deliver “variable workforce solutions, including audit, assurance, and advisory services”.

Topics of discussion include Makosi’s business model; the state of the accounting profession; efforts around staffing auditing and accounting projects; dynamics in SA versus the rest of the world; and efforts to get more professionals into the field. 

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

PODCAST | Private equity investment in Africa

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Brandon Doyle, CEO of Convergence Partners
Companies
2 days ago

PODCAST | Energy uncertainty signals a shift in SA property market

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mitesh Bhawan, MD of Broll Property’s energy, water and sustainability division
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | 1.6-billion mobile money accounts in the world, says GSMA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ashley Olson Onyango, head of financial inclusion and agritech at GSMA
Business
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tupperware seeks to lock in alternatives to ...
Companies
2.
Transaction Capital’s market value plunges after ...
Companies
3.
Sibanye-Stillwater says operating environment in ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Transaction Capital’s market value plunges after ...
Companies
5.
Respite for Steinhoff with Tempur Sealy buying ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.