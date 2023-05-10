PODCAST | Makosi pushes on-demand accounting service for audit firms

Business Day TV talks to Zwelakhe Mnguni from Benguela Global Fund Managers
We need a huge state-backed $75bn investment in green power to ensure long-term growth and sustainability — an amount far beyond the capacity of the private sector
Business Day TV spoke to Tauriq Moosa, legal writer for Business Day
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
The taxi-financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
Erdogan will face his toughest political challenge yet when Turkey votes in presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday
Raynal only French referee while Joy Neville becomes part of the panel
International Motorcycling Federation deems his two-lap penalty served after he missed Argentina race due to a hand fracture
Efforts to address an apparent shortage in accounting professionals is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi.
The accounting profession has come under strain in recent years with many online and artificial intelligence (AI) base services taking over or disrupting the work normally done by accounting professionals.
In addition, Isaacs highlights that fewer learners are opting to choose accounting as an area of study at tertiary institutions, meaning the sector now faces a shortage of professionals.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Makosi provides a network of about 12,000 accounting professionals that audit firms can make use of as and when needed, using an on-demand model.
Isaacs says the company partners with accounting teams globally to deliver “variable workforce solutions, including audit, assurance, and advisory services”.
Topics of discussion include Makosi’s business model; the state of the accounting profession; efforts around staffing auditing and accounting projects; dynamics in SA versus the rest of the world; and efforts to get more professionals into the field.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Makosi pushes on-demand accounting service for audit firms
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
Efforts to address an apparent shortage in accounting professionals is the focus in this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi.
The accounting profession has come under strain in recent years with many online and artificial intelligence (AI) base services taking over or disrupting the work normally done by accounting professionals.
In addition, Isaacs highlights that fewer learners are opting to choose accounting as an area of study at tertiary institutions, meaning the sector now faces a shortage of professionals.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Makosi provides a network of about 12,000 accounting professionals that audit firms can make use of as and when needed, using an on-demand model.
Isaacs says the company partners with accounting teams globally to deliver “variable workforce solutions, including audit, assurance, and advisory services”.
Topics of discussion include Makosi’s business model; the state of the accounting profession; efforts around staffing auditing and accounting projects; dynamics in SA versus the rest of the world; and efforts to get more professionals into the field.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
PODCAST | Private equity investment in Africa
PODCAST | Energy uncertainty signals a shift in SA property market
PODCAST | 1.6-billion mobile money accounts in the world, says GSMA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.