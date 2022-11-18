WEBINAR | Future-proof your business by protecting intellectual property

Intellectual property (IP) is about more than an idea or concept. For many, IP rights serve as an incentive to reward innovation by providing IP creators and owners with the time and opportunity to see a return on investment for their work.

In the highly regulated world of pharmaceuticals, for instance, IP rights are vital. Not only are they the backbone of the pharmaceutical industry, but for many other industries globally, they’re the key to the long-term viability of a business.

Register now for a Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of SA (Ipasa), on November 24, when a panel of experts will discuss IP rights, the importance of IP protection, and how such protection allows for continuous innovation and R&D.

Moderated by author and seasoned broadcaster Joanne Joseph, the panel will include:

Zwelethu “Zweli” Bashman, MD of MSD SA & Sub-Saharan Africa and president of Ipasa;

Dr McLean Sibanda, regional MD of Bigen Global and a member of the Bigen Board;

Dr Susan Winks, head of Research Operations and Business Development at the UCT Drug Discovery and Development Centre (H3D);

Prof Yahya Choonara, director of the Wits Advanced Drug Delivery Platform (WADDP); and

Dr Tsepo Tsekoa, chief researcher at the Council for Industrial Scientific Research (CSIR).

Event details

Date: November 24 2022

November 24 2022 Time: 9am-10am

9am-10am Venue: Online

This article was paid for by Ipasa.