LETTER: Voters will need to ask which party they trust to lead coalitions

Oil futures are trading at their lowest level since September amid swelling Covid-19 cases in China and aggressive monetary tightening by central banks.
Little attention is being paid to the collapse of SA’s passenger rail service
The area of interest in the Deep Water Orange Basin is located offshore between Port Nolloth and Hondeklip Bay, about 188km from the coast
The justice minister wants a new crop of leaders to emerge at the party’s national conference
Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Their next updates could be positive if the government holds the line on spending and speeds up reforms
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Moscow says Ukraine has executed more than 10 Russian prisoners of war with direct shots to the head
Dawid Malan’s career-best 134 in vain as England go under in first ODI
Next year’s inaugural season will comprise seven events with three races each.
In his recent statement DA spokesperson Cilliers Brink demonstrated the difficult relationship the DA has with the truth (“DA accuses ActionSA of ‘setting up its mayors to fail’", November 15). This is especially true when it comes to defending the many deficiencies it has revealed as the party “leading” coalitions.
In response to ActionSA’s departure from the coalition in Ekurhuleni arising from shocking findings about service delivery failure, Brink’s approach is to argue that ActionSA’s strategy is to undermine DA mayors. He offers no argument in defence of the fact that nearly two-thirds of Ekurhuleni residents believe Tania Campbell is failing to deliver change, or that only 16% of residents believe things have improved, or that she appears reluctant to appear in any township in her municipality. For this and other DA failures of governance the DA expects ActionSA to provide unconditional support and adoration, cheerleading its failures of governance.
The notion that the DA governs well is a myth — a fact no resident of Ekurhuleni will argue against. It arises from the bar being set so low in government in SA. However, should ANC governance be the benchmark against which to gauge government performance?
Further to this, the DA’s public demonstration of an inability to work in coalition — when coalition governments are the future — makes the party as useful in SA politics as an official opposition that cannot win ANC votes. Coalitions around the world have demonstrated the need for the anchor party to demonstrate a level of maturity and magnanimity that does not exist in the DA since the return of Helen Zille. In the next elections voters will need to ask which party they trust to lead coalitions and this, by any objective measure, does not bode well for the DA.
Cracks are now emerging in the DA’s dam wall of support that threaten the last selling point of the party as the beacon of good governance. This is emerging because for the first time the DA has a coalition partner that will hold it to account when it falls short of the standard committed to by the coalition.
If the DA wants the accolades from leading coalition governments it needs to accept the accountability that comes with it. If it is unwilling to be held accountable in the way it preaches from the opposition benches it has the option of stepping out of the way and handing the reins to another party with some backbone.
Michael Beaumont, ActionSA national chair
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Voters will need to ask which party they trust to lead coalitions
The DA’s public demonstration of an inability to work in coalition — when coalition governments are the future — makes the party as useful in SA politics as an official opposition that cannot win ANC votes
In his recent statement DA spokesperson Cilliers Brink demonstrated the difficult relationship the DA has with the truth (“DA accuses ActionSA of ‘setting up its mayors to fail’", November 15). This is especially true when it comes to defending the many deficiencies it has revealed as the party “leading” coalitions.
In response to ActionSA’s departure from the coalition in Ekurhuleni arising from shocking findings about service delivery failure, Brink’s approach is to argue that ActionSA’s strategy is to undermine DA mayors. He offers no argument in defence of the fact that nearly two-thirds of Ekurhuleni residents believe Tania Campbell is failing to deliver change, or that only 16% of residents believe things have improved, or that she appears reluctant to appear in any township in her municipality. For this and other DA failures of governance the DA expects ActionSA to provide unconditional support and adoration, cheerleading its failures of governance.
The notion that the DA governs well is a myth — a fact no resident of Ekurhuleni will argue against. It arises from the bar being set so low in government in SA. However, should ANC governance be the benchmark against which to gauge government performance?
Further to this, the DA’s public demonstration of an inability to work in coalition — when coalition governments are the future — makes the party as useful in SA politics as an official opposition that cannot win ANC votes. Coalitions around the world have demonstrated the need for the anchor party to demonstrate a level of maturity and magnanimity that does not exist in the DA since the return of Helen Zille. In the next elections voters will need to ask which party they trust to lead coalitions and this, by any objective measure, does not bode well for the DA.
Cracks are now emerging in the DA’s dam wall of support that threaten the last selling point of the party as the beacon of good governance. This is emerging because for the first time the DA has a coalition partner that will hold it to account when it falls short of the standard committed to by the coalition.
If the DA wants the accolades from leading coalition governments it needs to accept the accountability that comes with it. If it is unwilling to be held accountable in the way it preaches from the opposition benches it has the option of stepping out of the way and handing the reins to another party with some backbone.
Michael Beaumont, ActionSA national chair
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
DA accuses ActionSA of ‘setting up its mayors to fail’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
DA accuses ActionSA of ‘setting up its mayors to fail’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.