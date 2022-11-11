×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

FREE TO READ | Overcoming global challenges of imports and exports

Trade finance products put forward as a solution, while supply chains must try to normalise after the pandemic

11 November 2022 - 13:49
Picture: 123RF/rcliff
Picture: 123RF/rcliff

Businesses are faced with global economic headwinds, supply chain disruptions and increased requirements to align with environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations.

Financial institutions can help businesses better manage these challenges with specifically designed trade finance products, according to Justin Milo, executive, head of Trade SA for Standard Bank Group.

“These solutions are not a means to an end in themselves, but are part of a broader solution to promote economic growth and sustainable development in emerging market economies and especially closer to home in Africa.”

In addition the World Trade Organisation has noted supply chain challenges arising from the pandemic are likely to last longer than originally expected, possibly into 2023, and that developing economies would be persistently marginalised by weak links in supply chains.

In SA, the Transnet strike further affected already weakened supply chains, with about 7,800 containers of citrus fruit alone, destined for export from the Western Cape and Eastern Cape,  affected.

Rising interest rates and higher inflation have resulted in softer consumer demand, leaving retailers in an overstocked position with a significant amount of their working capital tied up in inventory.

Read these stories and how businesses are working to overcome this changed trading environment.

 

Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

Higher-than-expected SA trade surplus surprises Sars

The large improvement in September comes after a significant decrease in July and August
Economy
1 week ago

PHILIPPA RODSETH: Steel master plan gets into gear as industry discovers collaboration

The sector’s competitors from abroad are all hunting in packs for markets in SA’s backyard, Africa​
Opinion
1 day ago

Eastern Cape to get a boost as VWSA plans a new model

The new product will be aimed primarily at SA and other African markets, says global CEO Thomas Schaefer
Economy
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Anyone can issue an insurance policy, but can ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.