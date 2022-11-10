PHILIPPA RODSETH: Steel Master Plan gets into gear — outside SA

Business Day TV talks to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth & Investments
Roleplayers take the big step of deciding to work together
Thousands of Public Servants Association members held provincial marches across the country on Thursday
Federal council chair says the EFF’s decision to vote with the DA took the party by surprise
The company is trying to resume full production after a coronavirus flare-up in October triggered a lockdown around its biggest factory in Zhengzhou
South Africans rely more on credit card debt and overdrafts despite rocketing interest rates
Some estimates say more than 200,000 soldiers and civilians have been killed
Centre Jonathan Danty to start again as team looks to extend unbeaten record to 12 matches
The flagship SUV boasts many innovations including the ability to charge your home and another Volvo electric car
On November 1 30-odd individuals gathered in an unprepossessing, mostly beige and brown meeting room in Block C on the campus of the department of trade, industry & competition in Sunnyside, Pretoria. Several more joined online.
Coffee and muffins were served in the morning, and there was a light lunch of grilled chicken, chips and salad. Everyone was on their best behaviour; there was no lecturing, no hectoring and no grandstanding.
The media weren’t invited — not because this was a clandestine, under-the-radar get-together but because the organisers didn’t think there would be much of a story emanating from the proceedings on Tuesday. In the event, a brilliant story in fact come out of that one-day gathering.
The meeting was called a workshop, and it was designed to develop an effective, all-party export strategy for SA’s steel sector after all the work that had gone into the Steel Master Plan over 18 months. For steel — and most of the other parts of our economy for which master plans have recently been developed — exports are the pointy end of generating job-creating growth. If local steel businesses can compete effectively in foreign markets, they are likely to be competitive on their own and should be sustainable in their domestic markets.
The meeting was organised, hosted and led — adroitly — by the department, with Business Unity SA moderating. In attendance were development finance institutions (DFIs), private sector bankers, manufacturers, researchers, consultants and as many business associations as you could shake a stick at (the Manufacturing Circle included).
At one point the boss of one of the DFIs, evidently speaking on behalf of the likes of the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the Industrial Development Corporation, the department and the Export Credit Insurance Corporation, acknowledged that all of these august (public sector) acronyms had never before seriously tried to work together to promote SA exports. Not just for the steel and manufacturing sectors, but for anyone.
There were murmurings and mutterings from the private sector along the lines of: “Well, shouldn’t you have picked up the phone ages ago and at least talked to each other?” The murmurers and mutterers had a good point. But there was no private-public, “us” and “you” rancour because the private sector people knew (and acknowledged on the day) that they were just as guilty of operating in self-imposed silos when it comes to selling this country abroad.
What everyone present in the Red Room in Block C that Tuesday acknowledged was that other countries were eating SA’s breakfast in its own backyard — Sub-Saharan Africa. Breakfast we had bought the ingredients for, marinated and cooked. They were doing so because we (SA) identified opportunities and nudged open doors, but on an individual, uncoordinated basis and then didn’t have the stamina or resources to follow through.
Everyone present acknowledged that our export competitors are running rings around us because they go into the business of selling as a team. Our competitors energetically and constantly corral embassies and high commissions, bankers and other willing funders, domestic DFIs, manufacturers and engineers to work on big tenders and big investment and sales opportunities.
We have simply never worked like that before. But on November 1 the steel sector began to think differently. And committed to acting differently. All role players committed to working together as SA Steel Inc.
At the workshop bankers and DFIs explained how, today, government departments across Africa all have their own agendas and their own project pipelines. But most governments can only afford a handful of priority projects per year. The big private sector investment projects are easily identified, as are the ones with the greatest likelihood of actually getting to closure.
However, those promoting most of these projects want bidders to give them the whole enchilada: they want the project financing solution, engineering, procurement and construction contractors and subcontractors and component, competitive manufacturers. And they want to know that the supply arrangements are not going to break down.
As South Africans we can point to a spectacular successes in pulling off large infrastructural projects (which, incidentally, all consumed large amounts of steel) in Mozambique, West Africa and elsewhere by bringing multiple parties to the table. Projects in which the finance and insurance, the project-management, manufacturing capability and logistics were brought to bear on work that creates wealth and jobs. We just don’t do enough of it, and we don’t do it at scale.
Steel is harder to export competitively over longer distances than many other products so our steel value chain has a stronger focus on big infrastructural projects in Africa (and their subsequent operation). For most of the mega infrastructural projects on the go in Sub-Saharan Africa, our engineering, procurement and construction contractors lack the necessary scale and, often, skills. But the big international players lack on-the-ground (or nearby) boots with skills. We have world class engineering skills. We also have softer skills, including project research and project delivery skills, and we have an African-ness that the Europeans, Asians and Australians will never have.
We just need to be far more aggressive in our marketing — at least as aggressive as our competitors, which are all hunting as packs for markets in our backyard. And who are already working hard to cash in on the recently enacted African Continental Free Trade Area,
That November 1 meeting achieved lots of good things. One of these was agreement on our need not only to aggressively go after feasible projects with a compelling, kitchen-sink offering, but to consistently and aggressively market SA Steel Inc. We’re mostly strong in the Southern African Customs Union countries, and we still have opportunities in East Africa. But we’re far weaker than we should be in West Africa and in the northern bits of Sub-Saharan Africa, where we’re more heard about than actually known.
I’m by no means given to hyperbole or exaggeration, but something promising happened in the Red Room, C Block, Pretoria on that Tuesday. For the first time you could feel the Steel Master Plan getting into gear.
• Rodseth is executive director of the Manufacturing Circle, which is organising SA’s inaugural “Export Forum — teaching the tricks of the trade” on November 28-29.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PHILIPPA RODSETH: Steel Master Plan gets into gear — outside SA
Role players take the big step of deciding to work together
On November 1 30-odd individuals gathered in an unprepossessing, mostly beige and brown meeting room in Block C on the campus of the department of trade, industry & competition in Sunnyside, Pretoria. Several more joined online.
Coffee and muffins were served in the morning, and there was a light lunch of grilled chicken, chips and salad. Everyone was on their best behaviour; there was no lecturing, no hectoring and no grandstanding.
The media weren’t invited — not because this was a clandestine, under-the-radar get-together but because the organisers didn’t think there would be much of a story emanating from the proceedings on Tuesday. In the event, a brilliant story in fact come out of that one-day gathering.
The meeting was called a workshop, and it was designed to develop an effective, all-party export strategy for SA’s steel sector after all the work that had gone into the Steel Master Plan over 18 months. For steel — and most of the other parts of our economy for which master plans have recently been developed — exports are the pointy end of generating job-creating growth. If local steel businesses can compete effectively in foreign markets, they are likely to be competitive on their own and should be sustainable in their domestic markets.
The meeting was organised, hosted and led — adroitly — by the department, with Business Unity SA moderating. In attendance were development finance institutions (DFIs), private sector bankers, manufacturers, researchers, consultants and as many business associations as you could shake a stick at (the Manufacturing Circle included).
At one point the boss of one of the DFIs, evidently speaking on behalf of the likes of the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the Industrial Development Corporation, the department and the Export Credit Insurance Corporation, acknowledged that all of these august (public sector) acronyms had never before seriously tried to work together to promote SA exports. Not just for the steel and manufacturing sectors, but for anyone.
There were murmurings and mutterings from the private sector along the lines of: “Well, shouldn’t you have picked up the phone ages ago and at least talked to each other?” The murmurers and mutterers had a good point. But there was no private-public, “us” and “you” rancour because the private sector people knew (and acknowledged on the day) that they were just as guilty of operating in self-imposed silos when it comes to selling this country abroad.
What everyone present in the Red Room in Block C that Tuesday acknowledged was that other countries were eating SA’s breakfast in its own backyard — Sub-Saharan Africa. Breakfast we had bought the ingredients for, marinated and cooked. They were doing so because we (SA) identified opportunities and nudged open doors, but on an individual, uncoordinated basis and then didn’t have the stamina or resources to follow through.
Everyone present acknowledged that our export competitors are running rings around us because they go into the business of selling as a team. Our competitors energetically and constantly corral embassies and high commissions, bankers and other willing funders, domestic DFIs, manufacturers and engineers to work on big tenders and big investment and sales opportunities.
We have simply never worked like that before. But on November 1 the steel sector began to think differently. And committed to acting differently. All role players committed to working together as SA Steel Inc.
At the workshop bankers and DFIs explained how, today, government departments across Africa all have their own agendas and their own project pipelines. But most governments can only afford a handful of priority projects per year. The big private sector investment projects are easily identified, as are the ones with the greatest likelihood of actually getting to closure.
However, those promoting most of these projects want bidders to give them the whole enchilada: they want the project financing solution, engineering, procurement and construction contractors and subcontractors and component, competitive manufacturers. And they want to know that the supply arrangements are not going to break down.
As South Africans we can point to a spectacular successes in pulling off large infrastructural projects (which, incidentally, all consumed large amounts of steel) in Mozambique, West Africa and elsewhere by bringing multiple parties to the table. Projects in which the finance and insurance, the project-management, manufacturing capability and logistics were brought to bear on work that creates wealth and jobs. We just don’t do enough of it, and we don’t do it at scale.
Steel is harder to export competitively over longer distances than many other products so our steel value chain has a stronger focus on big infrastructural projects in Africa (and their subsequent operation). For most of the mega infrastructural projects on the go in Sub-Saharan Africa, our engineering, procurement and construction contractors lack the necessary scale and, often, skills. But the big international players lack on-the-ground (or nearby) boots with skills. We have world class engineering skills. We also have softer skills, including project research and project delivery skills, and we have an African-ness that the Europeans, Asians and Australians will never have.
We just need to be far more aggressive in our marketing — at least as aggressive as our competitors, which are all hunting as packs for markets in our backyard. And who are already working hard to cash in on the recently enacted African Continental Free Trade Area,
That November 1 meeting achieved lots of good things. One of these was agreement on our need not only to aggressively go after feasible projects with a compelling, kitchen-sink offering, but to consistently and aggressively market SA Steel Inc. We’re mostly strong in the Southern African Customs Union countries, and we still have opportunities in East Africa. But we’re far weaker than we should be in West Africa and in the northern bits of Sub-Saharan Africa, where we’re more heard about than actually known.
I’m by no means given to hyperbole or exaggeration, but something promising happened in the Red Room, C Block, Pretoria on that Tuesday. For the first time you could feel the Steel Master Plan getting into gear.
• Rodseth is executive director of the Manufacturing Circle, which is organising SA’s inaugural “Export Forum — teaching the tricks of the trade” on November 28-29.
Manufacturing throttled by load-shedding, rising costs
PHILIPPA RODSETH: Proposed procurement regulations a body blow to manufacturing
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The age of extraction is dying
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Falling commodity export prices bode ill for SA’s terms of trade
Godongwana: temporary procurement rules no threat to BEE
NEWSMAKER | An iron will to get South Africa back on the rails
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.