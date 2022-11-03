×

Economy

AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

Eastern Cape to get a boost as VWSA plans a new model

The new product will be aimed primarily at SA and other African markets, says global CEO Thomas Schaefer

03 November 2022 - 21:42 David Furlonger
UPDATED 03 November 2022 - 23:35

Volkswagen SA (VWSA) is to build a new vehicle at its Eastern Cape assembly plant, to reduce export dependence on its Polo car range.

The new product, probably an SUV, will be aimed primarily at SA and other African markets...

