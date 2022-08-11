×

FREE | Read the August 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax

Copyright protection claims don't always go according to plan, what to learn from advertising via influencers, and how to use the Labour Relations Act to claim compensation if action turns violent

11 August 2022 - 15:25
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/ANTON SAMSONOV

In this edition, Business Law and Tax editor Evan Pickworth interviews Era Gunning and Ridwaan Boda, executives at ENSafrica, on why it is time for a data protection health check, especially by those corporates that have been complacent on compliance.

We examine the merits of SA intellectual property (IP) legislation, including the Trademarks Act, Patents Act, Designs Act, Copyright Act and Plant Breeders ’ Rights Act. As these acts follow the lead of international treaties to which SA is a signatory, the legislation is fit for purpose, save for the Copyright Act, which is outdated and in need of amendment.

The Competition Commission published its provisional report in the online intermediation platforms market inquiry. The report makes several hard-hitting and potentially industry-changing recommendations. While the report is only provisional and interested parties can still make submissions until August 24, the commission intends to publish its final report in November 2022.

Also, is now possible for consumers to take their complaint directly to the high court in instances where the adjudicative and dispute resolution mechanisms provided for in the Consumer Protection Act, 2008 are not adequate to deal with the infringements alleged.

Read these and many other stories in this month's edition.

 

Browse through the full publication below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

Also listen to our Business Law Focus podcasts, hosted by Evan Pickworth:

