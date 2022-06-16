×

Business

FREE | Read the June 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax

Low-carbon transition offers opportunities, workplace bullies get put in their place, localisation pitfalls are scrutinised, and much more

16 June 2022 - 10:21
Picture: 123RF/KARANDAEV/BUSINESS DAY
Picture: 123RF/KARANDAEV/BUSINESS DAY

In this edition, as the growing threat of climate change has resulted in commitments being made globally to adopt measures to mitigate the change by transitioning to a low-carbon economy, the SA government also sees itself as a responsible global citizen.

SA's energy needs are largely met by coal, so mining companies are under pressure to start adopting sustainable mining practices. At the same time these companies must be alive to the opportunities presented by the energy transition and begin positioning themselves to take full advantage of the future commodities market.

Business Law & Tax editor Evan Pickworth talks to Baker McKenzie partner Johan Botes about the implications of the new Code of Good Practice on the Prevention and Elimination of Harassment in the Workplace, while geoscience enters the legislative field with a new Council for Geoscience being established to assess data related to companies' prospecting and reconnaissance activities.

Localisation issues fall under the spotlight as guidelines appear to be inadequate. Localisation may be helpful to support SA’s economic recovery and may be in line with the president and Treasury’s joint efforts to urgently effect structural and economic reforms. However, this needs to be adequately balanced against the considerable benefits that competitive markets deliver to consumers.

We also consider what happens when a resignation is tendered and then unilaterally withdrawn, as well as the importance of sticking to legislated timelines in tax disputes with Sars.

Read these and many other stories in this month's edition.

 

Browse through the full publication below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

Also listen to our Business Law Focus podcasts, hosted by Evan Pickworth:

