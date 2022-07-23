FREE | Read the July 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax

The JSE gained a modest 0.24%, but is up more than 4.5% for the week
The hawkish move by Lesetja Kganyago and his team will be vindicated if it delivers on price stability
The conference has thus far shown mass support for former president Jacob Zuma over President Cyril Ramaphosa
Peter Todd will take over on an interim basis
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by George Glynos, co-founder, director and head of research at ETM Analytics
The visit of a Russian trade mission to SA comes despite the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries after its invasion of Ukraine
Three police officers and their civilian informant were found guilty of the 2016 murder of human rights lawyer Willie Kimani, his client and their driver
Danish rider successfully breaks defending champion Tadej Pogacar all-in strategy
Six years since opening, the popular Rosebank eatery has refreshed its space and it’s looking better than ever
In this edition, we see how the 2022 Junior Mining Indaba focused on, among other things, the revival of mining exploration in SA after the Exploration Strategy for the Mining Industry of SA paper set out the steps to be taken to increase SA’s share in global exploration spend to at least 5%. A big weakness identified in the document is energy instability.
A previous government announcement increasing the threshold for embedded self-generation of electricity from 1MW to 100MW is of particular significance in the mining industry. Mining entities are now allowed to equip themselves to meet pressing energy needs in an environment of erratic supply, and to obtain certainty on price increases in the long term. This newfound energy freedom will unlock significant new investment in the mining space.
Business Law & Tax editor Evan Pickworth talks to the new managing partner of Baker McKenzie in Johannesburg, Lerisha Naidu. We also look at how financial sector laws are rapidly evolving as regulators seek to ensure fair outcomes for customers while ensuring financial stability and the integrity of the SA financial markets. It can be difficult for financial institutions to ensure their operations remain compliant.
We examine the importance of determining employees’ vaccination status or keeping this information up to date. With the end of the national state of disaster, some employers have become complacent about this. Many rely on outdated vaccination status surveys or operate under the misapprehension that their workforce’s vaccination status is of no consequence to their current operations. This can’t be further from the truth.
Read these and many other stories in this month's edition.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FREE | Read the July 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax
Steps to a revival of mining exploration spend in SA, how mentorships are closing the gender gap in the legal sector, and how law can be used to help build Africa
In this edition, we see how the 2022 Junior Mining Indaba focused on, among other things, the revival of mining exploration in SA after the Exploration Strategy for the Mining Industry of SA paper set out the steps to be taken to increase SA’s share in global exploration spend to at least 5%. A big weakness identified in the document is energy instability.
A previous government announcement increasing the threshold for embedded self-generation of electricity from 1MW to 100MW is of particular significance in the mining industry. Mining entities are now allowed to equip themselves to meet pressing energy needs in an environment of erratic supply, and to obtain certainty on price increases in the long term. This newfound energy freedom will unlock significant new investment in the mining space.
Business Law & Tax editor Evan Pickworth talks to the new managing partner of Baker McKenzie in Johannesburg, Lerisha Naidu. We also look at how financial sector laws are rapidly evolving as regulators seek to ensure fair outcomes for customers while ensuring financial stability and the integrity of the SA financial markets. It can be difficult for financial institutions to ensure their operations remain compliant.
We examine the importance of determining employees’ vaccination status or keeping this information up to date. With the end of the national state of disaster, some employers have become complacent about this. Many rely on outdated vaccination status surveys or operate under the misapprehension that their workforce’s vaccination status is of no consequence to their current operations. This can’t be further from the truth.
Read these and many other stories in this month's edition.
Browse through the full publication below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):
Also listen to our Business Law Focus podcasts, hosted by Evan Pickworth:
READ PREVIOUS EDITIONS:
FREE | Read the June 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax
FREE | Read the May 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax
FREE | Read the April 2022 edition of Business Law & Tax
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.