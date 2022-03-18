WATCH | What's needed to break down digital barriers in SA?

Rapid and widespread digitalisation has changed the nature of work — which makes having digital skills essential for today’s jobs. While the demand is high, the supply of people with these skills is lagging.

SA’s injustices are now feeding a new form of disparity, which is leading to digital inequality. This digital divide has a negative effect on people’s lives and career opportunities, as well as on businesses.

A recent Business Day Dialogue, in partnership with Salesforce, the world's number-one enterprise customer relationship management platform, explored just what would happen to the economy and overall advancement of SA without a focus on digital skills.

The discussion — watch a recording of the webinar below — also focused on the role of businesses and the government in helping to cross the digital divide.