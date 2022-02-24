FREE TO READ | Credit management faces many challenges

While rising interest rates can be a positive indicator of a strengthening economy, it is ultimately consumers who bear the brunt of the rising costs of their debt.

TransUnion’s Q4 Consumer Pulse Study showed that among consumers who said their household income is affected at present, 85% remained “highly concerned” about their ability to pay their bills and loans.

Credit providers will likely feel the effect of rising interest rates despite rising revenue as this may be offset by a likely rise in defaults.

