Business

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Corporate capture and its impact on SMME funding in SA

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Rovian Naidoo, chief investment officer at MyGrowthFund Venture Partners

06 December 2021 - 15:09 Mudiwa Gavaza
Justin Rovian Naidoo, chief investment officer at MyGrowthFund Venture Partners. Picture: SUPPLIED
Justin Rovian Naidoo, chief investment officer at MyGrowthFund Venture Partners. Picture: SUPPLIED

Corporate capture is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Rovian Naidoo, chief investment officer at MyGrowthFund Venture Partners.

Despite being one of the country’s largest sources of employment, small businesses continue to struggle to source and access funding for their operations.

Join the discussion: 

Naidoo says there is more money — such as foreign capital — available to fund such businesses, however barriers are artificially put in place to make access difficult.

He says the economic and political landscape is often cited as the reason capital can’t get into the country, “but the truth is that we have more than enough capital in SA or willing to come into the country.”

“The problem is that corporate capture is rampant. The cheap dollar and euro liquidity-seeking decent emerging market yields are held captive and hoarded by a few major players in key industries.”

Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.
Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI.

Naidoo calls this state of affairs ‘corporate capture’, singling out the Enterprise Supplier Development (ESD) programmes put in place by corporates, those making R50m or more, to support and grow small businesses — as one of the main culprits.

Topics of discussion include: corporate capture defined; problems around enterprise supplier development; ways in which to improve the current status quo; an explanation of fiscal dumping; ways in which small business can access more funds; and the place of a Startup Act in SA as a tool for increasing investment into innovative small businesses.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Podcasts production.

PODCAST | Unpacking this year’s Black Friday data with PayU SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Karen Nadasen, CEO of fintech company PayU SA, to unpack the country’s Black Friday trends
Economy
3 days ago

PODCAST | Google ads for boosting growth in small businesses

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michelle Geere, CEO of Adbot
Business
4 days ago

PODCAST: Sim Tshabalala, gentleman banker, on Africa’s burgeoning fintech industry

Tshabalala spoke to Toby Shapshak about the 159-year-old bank’s evolution in this new cloud computing era, and how small fintechs are helping ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

WATCH: How SA and Kenya plan to strengthen trade ties

Business Day TV spoke to Kenya’s Equity Bank MD and CEO James Mwangi
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
The new secure network requires SASE
Business
2.
PODCAST | Google ads for boosting growth in small ...
Business
3.
Ethos and ARC in R1.5bn fintech buyout
Business
4.
The ins and outs of the due diligence process
Business
5.
PODCAST | MultiChoice fights to hold onto SA’s ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.