News & Fox

PODCAST: Sim Tshabalala, gentleman banker, on Africa’s burgeoning fintech industry

24 November 2021 - 05:00
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: MASI LOSI
Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala. Picture: MASI LOSI

Sim Tshabalala is a modern-day Medici. Appearing like a conventional banker in his immaculate suit and tie, he's a deep-thinking man who understands the power of commerce to uplift the country, the role of arts in society and democracy.

He’s also the CEO of Standard Bank, the largest financial institution in Africa, who isn’t afraid to compliment (and name-check) smaller competitors.

He spoke to FM columnist Toby Shapshak about the 159-year-old bank’s evolution in this new cloud computing era, and how small fintechs are helping revolutionise financial inclusion in Africa. 

Sim Tshabalala: how Standard Bank aims to nab 25m clients

Standard Bank has set out an ambitious growth plan for the next four years. The FM spoke to CEO Sim Tshabalala
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Standard Bank geared for growth

Ambitious plans to broaden its horizons unveiled ahead of ‘new cycle’
Business
3 months ago

EDITORIAL: Standard Bank boldly goes into a futuristic digital mall

CEO Sim Tshabalala is shifting the business to include complementary products and services
Opinion
2 months ago

Standard Bank rejigs strategy to tap $1-trillion value pool

We don’t want to be the shop; we want to be the mall, says CEO Sim Tshabalala
Companies
3 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Julius Malema
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
PODCAST: Is SA in a growth crisis or a debt ...
News & Fox
3.
WEBINAR | Social grants: the new frontier for ...
News & Fox
4.
PODCAST: Austerity in SA? It’s just not ...
News & Fox
5.
A bad week for Jacob Zuma
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.