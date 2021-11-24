PODCAST: Sim Tshabalala, gentleman banker, on Africa’s burgeoning fintech industry

Sim Tshabalala is a modern-day Medici. Appearing like a conventional banker in his immaculate suit and tie, he's a deep-thinking man who understands the power of commerce to uplift the country, the role of arts in society and democracy.

He’s also the CEO of Standard Bank, the largest financial institution in Africa, who isn’t afraid to compliment (and name-check) smaller competitors.

He spoke to FM columnist Toby Shapshak about the 159-year-old bank’s evolution in this new cloud computing era, and how small fintechs are helping revolutionise financial inclusion in Africa.