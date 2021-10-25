Business

WATCH | Register for two-part Gautrain event on innovation in public transport

Watch one or both days of this Gautrain event on October 28—29 to discuss innovative problem-solving in public transport

25 October 2021 - 10:26
Sponsored
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

This month, the Gautrain Management Agency is analysing innovative approaches to problem-solving in the public transport sector, in a two-part seminar on October 28 and 29.

Participants can expect to learn about innovation in the public transport programme, cross paths with leading global and SA innovators, and be challenged to innovate in practice. 

The aim is to embody the theme of innovation throughout the seminar, which this year will comprise two virtual events.

The first will allow participants to engage and hear from leading innovators on their approach to problem-solving and how they are transforming their industries.

The second event will guide participants through a problem-solving framework to apply innovation to a real problem faced in the sector, determined by participants at the first event. 

Detail of part one

  • Date: Thursday October 28 2021
  • Topic: Opening Up to Innovation
  • Time: 10am–12.30pm
  • Moderator: Geoff Bickford
  • Speakers: William Dachs, Ricky Stoch, Viwe Mgedezi, Inga Gubeka, Sascha Haselmayer, Prof Pitika Ntuli, Nduduzo Makhathini and Tshepo Kgobe

Key topics will include:

  • what about public transport keeps you up at night?
  • the innovation game; and 
  • problem-solving in public transport.

Detail of part two

  • Date: Friday October 29 2021
  • Topic: Innovation in Action
  • Time: 10am–12.30pm
  • Facilitator: Geoff Bickford
  • Speakers: William Dachs, Ricky Stoch, Viwe Mgedezi, Inga Gubeka, Sascha Haselmayer, Prof Pitika Ntuli, Nduduzo Makhathini and Tshepo Kgobe

To watch one or both days of this seminar, please register here >>

This article was paid for by the Gautrain Management Agency.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Lack of capacity hobbling state infrastructure plans

Technical and engineering skills have been lost, says presidential expert
Business
1 week ago

Treasury to pump R24bn into Infrastructure Fund

The aim is to raise R100bn in seed capital from the government and R900bn from the private sector
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Finalists announced for Absa Business Day ...
Business
2.
Ray of light for SA businesses seeking energy ...
Business
3.
FREE | What the next year holds for medical cover ...
Business
4.
Taking control: exploring ETFs as a tool to build ...
Business
5.
Meet the great disrupter in auditing
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.