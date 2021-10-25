WATCH | Register for two-part Gautrain event on innovation in public transport
Watch one or both days of this Gautrain event on October 28—29 to discuss innovative problem-solving in public transport
This month, the Gautrain Management Agency is analysing innovative approaches to problem-solving in the public transport sector, in a two-part seminar on October 28 and 29.
Participants can expect to learn about innovation in the public transport programme, cross paths with leading global and SA innovators, and be challenged to innovate in practice.
The aim is to embody the theme of innovation throughout the seminar, which this year will comprise two virtual events.
The first will allow participants to engage and hear from leading innovators on their approach to problem-solving and how they are transforming their industries.
The second event will guide participants through a problem-solving framework to apply innovation to a real problem faced in the sector, determined by participants at the first event.
Detail of part one
- Date: Thursday October 28 2021
- Topic: Opening Up to Innovation
- Time: 10am–12.30pm
- Moderator: Geoff Bickford
- Speakers: William Dachs, Ricky Stoch, Viwe Mgedezi, Inga Gubeka, Sascha Haselmayer, Prof Pitika Ntuli, Nduduzo Makhathini and Tshepo Kgobe
Key topics will include:
- what about public transport keeps you up at night?
- the innovation game; and
- problem-solving in public transport.
Detail of part two
- Date: Friday October 29 2021
- Topic: Innovation in Action
- Time: 10am–12.30pm
- Facilitator: Geoff Bickford
- Speakers: William Dachs, Ricky Stoch, Viwe Mgedezi, Inga Gubeka, Sascha Haselmayer, Prof Pitika Ntuli, Nduduzo Makhathini and Tshepo Kgobe
This article was paid for by the Gautrain Management Agency.
