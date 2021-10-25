WATCH | Register for two-part Gautrain event on innovation in public transport

This month, the Gautrain Management Agency is analysing innovative approaches to problem-solving in the public transport sector, in a two-part seminar on October 28 and 29.

Participants can expect to learn about innovation in the public transport programme, cross paths with leading global and SA innovators, and be challenged to innovate in practice.

The aim is to embody the theme of innovation throughout the seminar, which this year will comprise two virtual events.

The first will allow participants to engage and hear from leading innovators on their approach to problem-solving and how they are transforming their industries.

The second event will guide participants through a problem-solving framework to apply innovation to a real problem faced in the sector, determined by participants at the first event.

Detail of part one

Date : Thursday October 28 2021

: Thursday October 28 2021 Topic: Opening Up to Innovation

Opening Up to Innovation Time : 10am–12.30pm

: 10am–12.30pm Moderator : Geoff Bickford

: Geoff Bickford Speakers: William Dachs, Ricky Stoch, Viwe Mgedezi, Inga Gubeka, Sascha Haselmayer, Prof Pitika Ntuli, Nduduzo Makhathini and Tshepo Kgobe

Key topics will include: