Lack of capacity hobbling state infrastructure plans
Technical and engineering skills have been lost, says presidential expert
17 October 2021 - 07:54
The government has urged the private sector to invest more in state infrastructure projects, but Kgosientso Ramokgopa, whose job as head of Infrastructure SA is to bring these projects to market, says the problem is not a lack of investment — it’s a lack of state capacity.
“We don’t have a money problem, we have a quality-of-project problem from the public sector.”..
