WATCH: How business confidence improved
RMB economist Siobhan Redford talks to Business Day TV about business sentiment
10 September 2020 - 10:33
Business confidence improved in the third quarter, recovering from its worst slump on record in the previous three months, as lockdown restrictions eased.
Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford about whether the improvement in sentiment can be sustained.
