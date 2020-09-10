Business

News Leader

WATCH: How business confidence improved

RMB economist Siobhan Redford talks to Business Day TV about business sentiment

10 September 2020 - 10:33 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER

Business confidence improved in the third quarter, recovering from its worst slump on record in the previous three months, as lockdown restrictions eased.

Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford about whether the improvement in sentiment can be sustained.

