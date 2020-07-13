Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | Privacy law is likely to be an extra cost for businesses
In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we’re exploring a new set of data protection laws in the country.
Join the discussion:
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza spoke to some experts about what South Africans need to know about the long-awaited Protection of Personal Information (Popi) Act, which came into effect on 1 July 2020.The new law, which was promulgated in 2013, seeks to address and ensure greater security of data and privacy in an increasingly digitalised world. The act aims to regulate the processing and use of personal information by private and public institutions, which will need consent from consumers before using any of their data.
Ridwaan Boda, director for the telecom practice at law firm ENSafrica, tells us about who has to comply with POPI, what are the costs of not complying with the regulations and what powers the Information Regulator has to enforce them.
Leishen Pillay, an associate director specializing in data privacy at Deloitte Risk Advisory,shares some thoughts around the value of businesses complying with POPI and if the Information Regulator will be as serious about enforcing data privacy laws in SA as seriously as European leaders have done with GDPR.
For more episodes, click here.
Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight or via e-mail at MullerP@arena.africa
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.