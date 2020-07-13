PODCAST | Privacy law is likely to be an extra cost for businesses

Ridwaan Boda, director for the telecom practice at law firm ENSafrica, tells us about who has to comply with POPI, what are the costs of not complying with the regulations and what powers the Information Regulator has to enforce them.

Leishen Pillay, an associate director specializing in data privacy at Deloitte Risk Advisory,shares some thoughts around the value of businesses complying with POPI and if the Information Regulator will be as serious about enforcing data privacy laws in SA as seriously as European leaders have done with GDPR.

