Business

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Privacy law is likely to be an extra cost for businesses

13 July 2020 - 19:40 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA
Picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we’re exploring a new set of data protection laws in the country.

Join the discussion: 

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza spoke to some experts about what South Africans need to know about the long-awaited Protection of Personal Information (Popi) Act, which came into effect on 1 July 2020.The new law, which was promulgated in 2013, seeks to address and ensure greater security of data and privacy in an increasingly digitalised world. The act aims to regulate the processing and use of personal information by private and public institutions, which will need consent from consumers before using any of their data.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

Ridwaan Boda, director for the telecom practice at law firm ENSafrica, tells us about who has to comply with POPI, what are the costs of not complying with the regulations and what powers the Information Regulator has to enforce them.

Leishen Pillay, an associate director specializing in data privacy at Deloitte Risk Advisory,shares some thoughts around the value of businesses complying with POPI and if the Information Regulator will be as serious about enforcing data privacy laws in SA as seriously as European leaders have done with GDPR.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight or via e-mail at MullerP@arena.africa

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: PMI figures indicate the worst is over

PWC economist Christie Viljoen talks about SA’s economy and the outlook for Africa
Economy
3 days ago

PODCAST | How Microsoft has grown during Covid-19

A post-pandemic world looks increasingly tech-driven, according to Microsoft SA’s MD
Companies
5 days ago

PODCAST | Savings month: redefining SA’s culture of saving

Nicholas Riemer, investment education head at FNB, discusses the importance of saving and investing
Economy
1 week ago

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: This is why state relief is not reaching SMEs

Guy Hosking, CFO at Retail Capital, looks at the SA economy through the lens of small business and its lack of liquidity
Economy
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Podcast | If you’re looking to start your own ...
Business
2.
WATCH: Print media: will Covid-19 burn the boats?
Business
3.
WATCH LIVE | Discussion on SMEs and the launch of ...
Business
4.
PODCAST | Local start-up finds international ...
Business
5.
Q&A: What is the maximum interest on arrear ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.