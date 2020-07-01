PODCAST | Local start-up finds international funding partners

The company uses a subscription business model, where users pay periodically for continued use of the platform. Clark says they chose this model from the start, and though it has been met with some resistance, he is happy with the decision as it has become standard practice with software companies around the world like Microsoft.

Clarke explains that as part of the Alphawave Group, their running expenses and costs have been taken care of, for a number of years. As the business has started to expand internationally, the need for funding saw the group looking to foreign investors after struggling to raise capital in SA.

Skynamo has a presence in SA, the UK and US.

The discussion also explores Clarke’s professional journey, rationale for growing overseas, the effects of Covid-19 on business and an outlook for the economies in the countries that Skynamo operates in.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.