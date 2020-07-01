Business

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | Local start-up finds international funding partners

Skynamo says it is the first app to be developed targeting business-to-business retail sales reps

01 July 2020 - 13:25 Mudiwa Gavaza
Sam Clarke, the man behind Skynamo. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Sam Clarke, the man behind Skynamo. Picture: SUPPLIED.

In this edition of the Business Day Spotlight, we’re examining the journey of technology startup, Skynamo, as the company expands its local operations moves beyond the borders of SA.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sam Clarke, the man behind Skynamo, a platform for field sales representatives.

Listen to the local success story: 

Skynamo says it is the first app to be developed targeting business-to-business retail sales reps. It recently secured $30m (R518m) in funding from US group, Five Elms. The company has over 7,000 users across industries such as food and beverages, building materials and hardware, chemicals and paints, and automotive goods.

The discussion starts with Clarke, an engineer by profession, explaining how the business began and how the team came up with the idea and grew in the first few years.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza.
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza.
Image: DOROTHY KGOSI

The company uses a subscription business model, where users pay periodically for continued use of the platform. Clark says they chose this model from the start, and though it has been met with some resistance, he is happy with the decision as it has become standard practice with software companies around the world like Microsoft.

Clarke explains that as part of the Alphawave Group, their running expenses and costs have been taken care of, for a number of years. As the business has started to expand internationally, the need for funding saw the group looking to foreign investors after struggling to raise capital in SA.

Skynamo has a presence in SA, the UK and US.

The discussion also explores Clarke’s professional journey, rationale for growing overseas, the effects of Covid-19 on business and an outlook for the economies in the countries that Skynamo operates in.

For more episodes, click here.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

PODCAST | Closing the hippo's mouth — is there time to stop SA from falling into a debt trap?

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by economist Sifiso Skenjana to unpack the state’s dire finances following the supplementary budget speech
Economy
5 days ago

PODCAST | Covid-19 shows that investing cannot be considered a luxury

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mike Estment, chair at NFB Private Wealth Management to talk about the issues
Economy
1 day ago

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Unemployment is expected to spike amid mass retrenchments

Efficient Group’s Dawie Roodt says SA could be looking at 35% unemployment on the other side of the pandemic
Economy
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Anthos is Google’s answer to enterprise workload ...
Business
2.
Understanding the gig economy and its effect on ...
Business
3.
Travel expenses: what to claim for and how it’s ...
Business
4.
WATCH: Executive pay in the time of Covid-19
Business
5.
Domain registration tool to help small firms
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.