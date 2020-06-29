PODCAST | Covid-19 shows that investing cannot be considered a luxury

Estment says the crisis highlights the importance for people to invest for the long term. People tend to focus on what is happening now, while forgetting that things tend to work out or get better overtime, he says.

With the SA Reserve Bank having reduced interest rates to their lowest levels since 1960, Estment says less financially astute individuals may be vulnerable to financial scams or accumulating unnecessary debt.

The discussion also explores barriers to investment, the importance of savings to the economy, some pointers to help guide someone looking to grow their money, and the importance of seeking professional financial advice.

