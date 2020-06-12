PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Unemployment is expected to spike amid mass retrenchments

Roodt also gives his inflation outlook for the rest of the year, saying that inflation is no likely to go up significantly. On the one hand, supply has been negatively affected by lockdowns, which restricted the production of goods and services; on the other, many consumers have had their incomes reduced, which has decreased demand.

These factors work to reduce the risk of inflation, giving the SA Reserve Bank some room to possibly reduce interest rates further, but this will depend on how economic activity recovers, Roodt says.

The discussion also touches on how economists such as Roodt are keeping track of economic activity, how the lifting of lockdown restrictions is going, and the progress of the state’s response to the crisis.

