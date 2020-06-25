PODCAST | Closing the hippo's mouth — is there time to stop SA from falling into a debt trap?

In addition, unemployment now at 30.1% is expected to reach 35% by the end of the year according to some estimates, while a budget deficit of about R760bn, or 16% of GDP, coupled with an estimated R300bn loss of tax income will likely result in gross national debt reaching almost 82% of GDP as the state increases borrowing to fund its activities.

Skenjana highlights some of the obvious omissions of Mboweni’s speech such as details about state-owned enterprises — specifically Eskom and SAA — which continue to draw on the country’s limited finances.

The discussion explores some of the missed opportunities of the lockdowns, the consequences of not allowing certain economic activity to continue, some of the data being used to gauge economic activity and how government could use this opportunity to reconfigure the economy for growth.

