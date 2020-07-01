JSE muted amid rising global Covid-19 cases
Investors counting on a smooth ride in the second half of 2020 are likely to be disappointed
01 July 2020 - 13:08
The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, with its global peers mixed as rising global Covid-19 cases threaten sentiment, while the market awaits fresh news.
A Reuters analysis showed that Covid-19 cases in the US more than doubled in 14 US states in June, raising fear that the surge in the numbers could lead to lockdowns, delaying global economic recovery.
