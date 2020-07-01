Markets JSE muted amid rising global Covid-19 cases Investors counting on a smooth ride in the second half of 2020 are likely to be disappointed BL PREMIUM

The JSE was little changed on Wednesday, with its global peers mixed as rising global Covid-19 cases threaten sentiment, while the market awaits fresh news.

A Reuters analysis showed that Covid-19 cases in the US more than doubled in 14 US states in June, raising fear that the surge in the numbers could lead to lockdowns, delaying global economic recovery.