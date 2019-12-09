Business

SAA may get just R44m of R877m Zimbabwe owes in ticket sales

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe plans to ‘reject the majority of debts’ owed to institutions, in a move it hopes will save Zimbabwe vital foreign currency

09 December 2019 - 15:56 Ray Ndlovu
FILE PHOTO: A passenger waits to be served at the South African Airways customer desk, at the O. R. Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) in Kempton Park, South Africa, October 22, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / SIPHIWE SIBEKO
FILE PHOTO: A passenger waits to be served at the South African Airways customer desk, at the O. R. Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) in Kempton Park, South Africa, October 22, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / SIPHIWE SIBEKO

SAA, the national airline that has entered business rescue, may only be offered 5% of the $60m (R877.2m) that its owed by neighbouring Zimbabwe in funds from ticket sales and hasn’t been able to extract from the country.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's monetary policy committee plans to “reject the majority of debts” owed to institutions, a move it hopes will save the Southern African nation much-needed foreign currency, committee member Eddie Cross said. The country is unable to pay for adequate fuel and wheat imports.

“We will ask that a haircut be taken by creditors,” Cross said in an interview in Harare.

SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In February, the central bank took over $1.2bn of legacy debt when it dropped the 1:1 parity between its currency and the US dollar. The Zimbabwe dollar now trades at 16.42 to the greenback.

Cross put the legacy debt at $2.6bn, more than double the central bank’s previously stated figure. He didn’t provide further details.

His comments on legacy debt echo similar views made in November by George Guvamatanga, the permanent secretary in the finance ministry, that institutions owed legacy debt should consider writing down some of the amount.

The International Air Transport Association in July said foreign airlines were owed $196m by the Southern African nation.

Bloomberg

SAA’s Zimbabwe revenue up in the air

As Zimbabwe’s various forms of local payment deviate from their supposed underlying dollar value, SAA is coming up short in a big way …
Features
1 year ago

Why business rescue is no panacea for SAA problems

It requires a change in mindset, because poor management decisions lie behind most business failures
Business
1 day ago

HILARY JOFFE: Salvage, maybe, but at least we won't all go down with SAA

There is no longer scope for political interference in the airline
Opinion
1 day ago

We will do what it takes to save our SOEs, Cyril Ramaphosa says

Despite major SOEs facing severe financial difficulties and operational problems, they are great assets, the president says
National
7 hours ago

Most read

1.
Q&A: How can I get my employer to pay for my ...
Business
2.
SAA may get just R44m of R877m Zimbabwe owes in ...
Business
3.
PODCAST | Ethiopian fintech diaries: insider ...
Business
4.
Why business rescue is no panacea for SAA problems
Business

Related Articles

STUART THEOBALD: SAA business rescue takes SA into uncharted territory

Opinion / Columnists

Comair’s agony over its R1.1bn settlement from SAA

National

CAROL PATON: The fatal flaw in state companies has not been sorted out

Opinion / Columnists

Les Matuson named SAA’s business rescue practitioner

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.