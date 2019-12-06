National

Les Matuson named SAA’s business rescue practitioner

While SAA’s board of directors remains in place, it no longer has any authority or control over the company

06 December 2019 - 10:48 Carol Paton
SAA. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
SAA. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

The board of directors of SAA has appointed Les Matuson as business rescue practitioner, the company said in a statement on Friday.

With the processing of the appointment by the regulator for the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), the company is now officially in business rescue. While the board of directors remains in place, it no longer has any authority or control over the company.

Matuson faces a race against time to restructure the affairs of SAA while it continues to operate. The company has only R4bn in post-commencement financing to fund operations until the end of the financial year. But, with a cash burn rate of at least R500m a month, unless big changes are made very quickly, it will soon  be out of cash again.

Business rescue provides it with the ability to restructure debt, place a standstill on creditors and renegotiate contracts. Should Matuson find SAA to be beyond rescue, the only option left would be liquidation and the death of the company.

patonc@businesslive.co.za

Sayonara, SAA?

The FM asked former Comair CEO Erik Venter whether the airline can and should be saved
Money & Investing
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: SAA is a leech, not a ‘public good’

Gordhan’s determination to support SAA, which appears to be at odds with the feelings of finance minister Tito Mboweni, is increasingly a matter of ...
Opinion
1 day ago

SAA: the vampire that nothing can kill

Indecision over airline’s future created ‘huge uncertainty’, contributing to its financial crisis, parliament hears
News & Fox
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Les Matuson named SAA’s business rescue ...
National
2.
WATCH: What business rescue means for SAA
National
3.
Medical schemes regulator plans to scrap low-cost ...
National
4.
DA loses second metro in as many days
National

Related Articles

SAA to take business rescue route

National

Treasury and lenders to provide R4bn for SAA rescue

National

SAA losses hit R10bn mark over two years

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.