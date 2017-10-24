Ad agencies need to remodel their brand of diversity

O&M Johannesburg is waiting to hear if it has won the Tiger Brands account. It is on a short list with rivals TBWA, King James and House of Brave.

Mokoena says that he was hired from FCB with succession in mind. "They gave me the Joburg agency and said if I succeeded, I would be in the running for CEO."

Despite keeping the agency at the peak of its creative and business powers and overseeing integration of the Gloo digital agency into the overall business, he was only one of a number of internal and external candidates.

Mokgwatsane, who became CEO in 2012, is leaving to become head of marketing at cellphone services provider Vodacom, which is one of O&M’s biggest clients.

Won’t Mokoena’s personal relationship with his former boss complicate their new business one?

"When we were both at SAB, I was senior to Abey. Coming here, I was comfortable about reporting to him. As long as we share the same vision for the brand, I don’t see any complications," he says.

One of Mokoena’s challenges as group CEO is to deepen the management skills he says all agencies need to embrace. Traditionally, agencies are not the smartest-run businesses. In an industry where creative awards are the Holy Grail, prudent management often loses out.

"A lot of agencies say ‘we’re creative, not corporate’, as if ‘corporate’ was a swearword," says Mokoena. "What it actually means is that you have a proper structure with a profit motive. Is that bad? Don’t clients want an agency whose business model they can respect?"

Common sense often disappears in the face of rand signs and zeroes. The history of the local industry is littered with agencies that crashed after taking on too much business or, fatally, accepting accounts that dwarfed everything else.

The loss of a single account has been known to cost 70% of annual income and, eventually, staff. Some agencies don’t survive the trauma. This need for rational business behaviour is heightened by the fact that clients are more demanding. In times of economic stress, it is commonplace for clients to expect their agencies to provide more for less.

"The industry is unrecognisable from what it used to be. Clients expect you to be efficient, transparent and agile. You have to be quicker, but without compromising on creativity. It’s not more for less, it’s everything for less."