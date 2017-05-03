No company is an island: Siemens affirms its commitment to Africa

For technology conglomerate Siemens AG, the timing of the intensified focus on Africa – brought about by this week’s World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa in Durban and, on July 7 and 8, by the G20 summit of heads of state and governments to be held in Hamburg – couldn’t be better.

Not only is Siemens a global strategic partner of the WEF and a proudly German brand, but it also recently produced two unprecedented reports (the Business to Society Report and the African Digitalisation Maturity Report) affirming its commitment to Africa, where it has been present for 156 years.

“It’s time to acknowledge the importance of Africa – not only by talking about it, but also by making the continent and its sustainable development a central focus of the world,” says Siemens SA CEO Sabine Dall'Omo.

“For Siemens, it’s not just that we’ve been active in the region for a long time and that, as a WEF member, we’re committed to the forum’s goal of advancing inclusive growth on the continent. It is also significant that we are one of Germany’s best-known brands and biggest employers. As such, we have a role to play in the German government’s resolution to make Africa one of its primary points of focus for the G20 summit in Hamburg.”

While Dall'Omo concedes that amplified attention on Africa from Europe is underpinned by the migrant and refugee crisis, it is also motivated by recognition of the potential of the continent as home to a young, ambitious workforce and some of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

But Siemens is motivated not only by heightened awareness of emerging markets (such as the “Africa rising” narrative), which has been prevalent in the past two decades. The organisation, says Dall’Omo, has long understood that a company and its employees do not operate independently of society.

“We are in a series of complex and important relationships with the people in every country in which we operate, with governments, our customers and our suppliers,” she says. “These are the relationships that enable us to add value and prosper.”