No company is an island: Siemens affirms its commitment to Africa
For technology conglomerate Siemens AG, the timing of the intensified focus on Africa – brought about by this week’s World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa in Durban and, on July 7 and 8, by the G20 summit of heads of state and governments to be held in Hamburg – couldn’t be better.
Not only is Siemens a global strategic partner of the WEF and a proudly German brand, but it also recently produced two unprecedented reports (the Business to Society Report and the African Digitalisation Maturity Report) affirming its commitment to Africa, where it has been present for 156 years.
“It’s time to acknowledge the importance of Africa – not only by talking about it, but also by making the continent and its sustainable development a central focus of the world,” says Siemens SA CEO Sabine Dall'Omo.
“For Siemens, it’s not just that we’ve been active in the region for a long time and that, as a WEF member, we’re committed to the forum’s goal of advancing inclusive growth on the continent. It is also significant that we are one of Germany’s best-known brands and biggest employers. As such, we have a role to play in the German government’s resolution to make Africa one of its primary points of focus for the G20 summit in Hamburg.”
While Dall'Omo concedes that amplified attention on Africa from Europe is underpinned by the migrant and refugee crisis, it is also motivated by recognition of the potential of the continent as home to a young, ambitious workforce and some of the fastest-growing economies in the world.
But Siemens is motivated not only by heightened awareness of emerging markets (such as the “Africa rising” narrative), which has been prevalent in the past two decades. The organisation, says Dall’Omo, has long understood that a company and its employees do not operate independently of society.
“We are in a series of complex and important relationships with the people in every country in which we operate, with governments, our customers and our suppliers,” she says. “These are the relationships that enable us to add value and prosper.”
To acknowledge the significance of these relationships and measure the company’s impact on all stakeholders, Siemens South Africa first published its Business to Society Report in 2015 (reporting on 2014 findings). It’s an ongoing exercise with measures updated annually to keep track of progress.
The Business to Society Report, says Dall’Omo, is designed to make the company a better one, to demonstrate its role as a proud corporate citizen of South Africa, and to support its employees’ pride in the brand. Moreover, because it is aligned to South Africa’s National Development Plan 2030 (NDP), the report also demonstrates Siemens’ commitment to the development of South Africa as “a fair and prosperous nation”. As such, the key pillars of the study are:
- driving the economy;
- developing local jobs and skills;
- value-adding innovations;
- sustaining the environment, improving quality of life; and
- supporting transformation.
The study follows a customised method that is based on the Measuring Impact Framework of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development to measure and assess Siemens’ contribution to South Africa. But, unlike typical self-assessment initiatives that evaluate corporate performance through companies’ business activities, this investigation is based on broader priorities for the country’s development.
“Using the NDP as a platform to measure and demonstrate our commitment to what we are and what we do in South Africa, we based the Business to Society study on what matters to the country as agreed upon by all political parties in parliament in 2013,” says Dall’Omo.
“This means the measures and tangible assets we have created around the study outline our contribution to all stakeholders and role players in our business – and to the broader South African economy. We’re in line with and support the government’s agenda for growth and economic transformation. We believe that if all South African organisations adopt a similar approach and look at what it required to make the NDP work, we can measure our progress as a nation, create jobs and achieve the growth we need.”
Since 2014, the most significant areas of improvement realised by Siemens South Africa – which earned Level 2 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment status in 2015 and has the highest rating for a German company operating in South Africa – as detailed in the Business to Society report includes achievements in the developing local jobs and skills category.
Employment equity numbers were up 2 percentage points in 2016, from 56% of Siemens employees coming from historically disadvantaged communities in 2014 to 58% in 2016. In 2014, 3,900 training days and R40-million were invested in employee up-skilling versus 5,931 and R49-million in 2016. Siemens has also added almost 9,000 training days for customers through its SITRAIN training courses since 2014 and has helped provide skills development for almost 4,000 people in the Nkangala district in Mpumalanga.
Siemens has also achieved significant environment improvements since 2014, with increased carbon savings; reduced water and electricity usage, and waste generation; and increased recycling. The company has also invested R30-million in corporate social responsibility activities that affected 12,720 people in the past two years.
The exercise, says Dall’Omo, has helped Siemens identify positive and negative impacts and, where negatives emerge, the organisation is committed to dealing with them, improving and measuring the improvement.
“Siemens is committed to growth in South Africa and other African countries,” she says. “We’re here for the long term and believe it is time for Africa.”
This article was paid for by Siemens.
