Colluders face follow-on damages claims

SA finds itself caught in slow or no economic growth worsened by the ratings agencies’ downgrades of the economy and financial institutions.

In these times, temptation is high for firms and their corporate leaders to engage in anticompetitive conduct such as price-fixing as a short-term profitability stopgap in response to the economic downturn. It is also in these very times that competition regulation tools need to be at the ready, especially given the disproportionate and detrimental effects cartel conduct and other forms of anticompetitive behaviour can have on the poor during economic downturns.

Recent developments in the litigation of follow-on damages by persons affected by anticompetitive behaviour, such as firms and consumers, will usher in another less well-known competition-law enforcement tool. Follow-on damages have been part of the Competition Act since it came into force. The particular provisions of the act allow for any person who has suffered loss or damage as a result of anticompetitive behaviour to seek damages from the courts.

These provisions have been used by claimants, most famously in the bread-cartel cases, which culminated in a settlement for damages between Premier Foods and claimants such as the Black Sash, Cosatu, the Children’s Resources Centre and the National Consumer Forum.