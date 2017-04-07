SA needs to prepare as rise of the machines will result in fall in jobs

However, he says jobs involving predictable tasks and which add little value will soon vanish. This could result in the loss of as many as two-thirds of jobs in SA, a study in 2016 by Citi and the Oxford Martin School at the University of Oxford estimated.

University of Johannesburg deputy vice-chancellor of research Tshilidzi Marwala believes SA is ill-prepared to tackle the challenge of AI.

He says not enough is being spent on studying the effects of the technology. The National Research Foundation (NRF) should, for example, be incentivising researchers to carry out more research in the field.

NRF deputy CE Dorsamy Pillay confirms that the institution has no specific incentives for AI researchers. This is despite the ICT RDI Roadmap, adopted by the Cabinet in 2013, identifying the need to increase investment in AI through a collaborative ecosystem approach.

"I don’t see enough hunger for AI as I see elsewhere," says Marwala, who has written 10 books on the subject. In 2016, one of his books was translated into Mandarin.

He says SA needs a plan on how to get companies to adopt AI and tackle the effect it will have on society. Pillay says the Chinese government announced earlier in 2017 that it would develop an AI strategy and the White House released a report in December 2016 on the effect AI will have on society.

China produces about 40% of research papers on AI and is investing in the field in a bid to find solutions that tackle the country’s rising labour costs.

Marwala says AI is increasingly being used to make already automated processes "more intelligent" by, for example, being able to correct faults on the factory floor.

While jobs that are task-based will increasingly be automated, he believes there will still be a demand for jobs that require human interaction — while medical diagnoses can be performed by machines, a person will be required to brief a patient on the results.

Martin Sanne, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) executive director of materials science and manufacturing, says the efficiencies introduced by AI and robotics will make it more cost-effective for multinational companies to manufacture in SA.