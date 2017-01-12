Useful, weird and wonderful technology

This year around 3,800 exhibitors were spread across 2.6mft² of rabbit warren-like exhibition space in multiple venues. Besides the slogan-shirt wearing tech press and tie-and-suited company reps, there are drones, robots, electric bikes, virtual reality gamers and autonomous and concept cars to navigate around.

Most of the cool stuff is oversubscribed — so you have to throw some elbows to get within eyeball range if you don’t make the press launch list. Queues for anything new and experiential, like a sleep assistant system or mindfulness brain-stimulating wearables, could rival the hordes who lined up in New York in 2013 when cronut pastries debuted.

And if you accidentally find yourself in the mobile accessories spaces, you may never discover your way out: there were, in my estimation, at least 10trillion and five new cellphone cover brands exhibiting this year.