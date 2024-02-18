World / Middle East

Netanyahu slams Brazil’s Lula for likening Gaza war to Holocaust

Israel accuses the president of trivialising Hitler’s pogrom and causing offence to the Jewish people

18 February 2024 - 21:03
by Dan Williams and Marcela Ayres
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addresses delegates at the AU's headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 17 2024. Picture: REUTERS
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addresses delegates at the AU's headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 17 2024. Picture: REUTERS

Jerusalem — Israel accused Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of trivialising the Holocaust and causing offence to the Jewish people on Sunday after he likened the Israeli war against Hamas militants in Gaza to the Nazi genocide during World War 2.

“What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has no parallel in other historical moments. In fact, it did exist when Hitler decided to kill the Jews,” Lula told reporters during the 37th AU Summit in Addis Ababa.

The foreign ministry in Jerusalem said it would summon the Brazilian ambassador for a reprimand over the remarks, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as “disgraceful and grave”.

“This is a trivialisation of the Holocaust and an attempt to attack the Jewish people and the right of Israel to self-defence. Drawing comparisons between Israel and the Nazis and Hitler is to cross a red line,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

Brazil’s presidential palace and the foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, the Brazilian Israelite Confederation said Lula’s remarks were a “perverse distortion of reality” and “offend the memory of Holocaust victims and their descendants” and accused his government of an “extreme and unbalanced” stance on the conflict.

Earlier on Sunday, Lula also condemned the suspension of humanitarian aid to the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), urging an investigation into errors without cutting off funding to help those affected by what he called a “genocide”.

“It’s not a war between soldiers and soldiers, it’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children,” he said.

The UNRWA is facing financial strain after Israel’s assertion that 12 out of its 13,000 staff members in Gaza were implicated in Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

Reuters

MIA SWART: How the West aids starvation in Gaza

It can be argued that by defunding UNRWA, countries are aiding and abetting the genocide of civilians
Opinion
1 week ago

FARYN KANTOR: More disinformation spread as SA accuses Israel of defying ICJ order

It is disingenuous to confuse the plausibility of a right to protection under the Genocide Convention with whether a breach of the right has in fact ...
Opinion
1 week ago

SA health activists condemn suspension of aid to UN Palestinian relief agency

Decision to halt funding for UN Relief and Works Agency amount to ‘collective punishment targeting Palestinian civilians’ that will lead to more ...
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Egypt alleged to be setting up area at Gaza ...
World / Middle East
2.
Netanyahu dismisses poll calls as thousands ...
World / Middle East
3.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died
World / Asia
4.
Hundreds held across Russia at events in memory ...
World / Europe
5.
Ukraine war may be draining resources, but Russia ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Netanyahu dismisses poll calls as thousands protest in Tel Aviv

World / Middle East

Egypt alleged to be setting up area at Gaza border to shelter Palestinians

World / Middle East

Gaza’s second-biggest hospital ‘out of action’ as Israeli forces battle Hamas

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.