Netanyahu slams Brazil’s Lula for likening Gaza war to Holocaust

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addresses delegates at the AU's headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, February 17 2024. Picture: REUTERS
Jerusalem — Israel accused Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of trivialising the Holocaust and causing offence to the Jewish people on Sunday after he likened the Israeli war against Hamas militants in Gaza to the Nazi genocide during World War 2.
“What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has no parallel in other historical moments. In fact, it did exist when Hitler decided to kill the Jews,” Lula told reporters during the 37th AU Summit in Addis Ababa.
The foreign ministry in Jerusalem said it would summon the Brazilian ambassador for a reprimand over the remarks, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as “disgraceful and grave”.
“This is a trivialisation of the Holocaust and an attempt to attack the Jewish people and the right of Israel to self-defence. Drawing comparisons between Israel and the Nazis and Hitler is to cross a red line,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
Brazil’s presidential palace and the foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a statement, the Brazilian Israelite Confederation said Lula’s remarks were a “perverse distortion of reality” and “offend the memory of Holocaust victims and their descendants” and accused his government of an “extreme and unbalanced” stance on the conflict.
Earlier on Sunday, Lula also condemned the suspension of humanitarian aid to the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), urging an investigation into errors without cutting off funding to help those affected by what he called a “genocide”.
“It’s not a war between soldiers and soldiers, it’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children,” he said.
The UNRWA is facing financial strain after Israel’s assertion that 12 out of its 13,000 staff members in Gaza were implicated in Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.
Netanyahu slams Brazil’s Lula for likening Gaza war to Holocaust
Israel accuses the president of trivialising Hitler’s pogrom and causing offence to the Jewish people
Jerusalem — Israel accused Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of trivialising the Holocaust and causing offence to the Jewish people on Sunday after he likened the Israeli war against Hamas militants in Gaza to the Nazi genocide during World War 2.
“What is happening in the Gaza Strip with the Palestinian people has no parallel in other historical moments. In fact, it did exist when Hitler decided to kill the Jews,” Lula told reporters during the 37th AU Summit in Addis Ababa.
The foreign ministry in Jerusalem said it would summon the Brazilian ambassador for a reprimand over the remarks, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described as “disgraceful and grave”.
“This is a trivialisation of the Holocaust and an attempt to attack the Jewish people and the right of Israel to self-defence. Drawing comparisons between Israel and the Nazis and Hitler is to cross a red line,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
Brazil’s presidential palace and the foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a statement, the Brazilian Israelite Confederation said Lula’s remarks were a “perverse distortion of reality” and “offend the memory of Holocaust victims and their descendants” and accused his government of an “extreme and unbalanced” stance on the conflict.
Earlier on Sunday, Lula also condemned the suspension of humanitarian aid to the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA), urging an investigation into errors without cutting off funding to help those affected by what he called a “genocide”.
“It’s not a war between soldiers and soldiers, it’s a war between a highly prepared army and women and children,” he said.
The UNRWA is facing financial strain after Israel’s assertion that 12 out of its 13,000 staff members in Gaza were implicated in Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.
Reuters
MIA SWART: How the West aids starvation in Gaza
FARYN KANTOR: More disinformation spread as SA accuses Israel of defying ICJ order
SA health activists condemn suspension of aid to UN Palestinian relief agency
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Netanyahu dismisses poll calls as thousands protest in Tel Aviv
Egypt alleged to be setting up area at Gaza border to shelter Palestinians
Gaza’s second-biggest hospital ‘out of action’ as Israeli forces battle Hamas
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.