World / Europe

Lufthansa ground staff announce strike

Germany’s biggest airports to be affected by one-day strike by transport sector workers

18 February 2024 - 20:59
by Ilona Wissenback and Alexander Ratz
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The tale of a Lufthansa airliner looks out of a technical aviation service station of Lufthansa Technik at the Franz-Josef-Strauss airport near Munich, Germany, February 15 2024. Picture: WOLFGANG RATTAY/ REUTERS
The tale of a Lufthansa airliner looks out of a technical aviation service station of Lufthansa Technik at the Franz-Josef-Strauss airport near Munich, Germany, February 15 2024. Picture: WOLFGANG RATTAY/ REUTERS

Berlin — Ground staff at German airline Lufthansa will go on strike on Tuesday, the Verdi union said on Sunday, announcing the latest industrial action to hit Germany’s transport sector as workers demand more pay.

The strike is scheduled to start at 4am on Tuesday and finish at 7.10am on Wednesday, the union said.

The airports affected are Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin, Duesseldorf, Cologne and Stuttgart.

Michael Niggemann, the Lufthansa executive board member responsible for human resources, said the strike was unfortunate as the German carrier had made a "far-reaching" offer during talks — which Verdi had rejected — and it would inconvenience customers and staff alike.

A similar strike caused the cancellation of 900 out of 1,000 planned flights at the start of February, affecting about 100,000 passengers.

The ground services arm is among several groups of Lufthansa workers in negotiations over collective bargaining agreements.

Verdi is demanding a wage increase of 12.5% for 25,000 ground staff workers, or at least €500 a month more over a 12-month period, plus a one-off payment of €3,000 to offset inflation.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has been hit with a number of nationwide strikes affecting air travel, railways and public transport.

Reuters 

Japan slips into recession, Germany now the world’s third-biggest economy

Frail consumption, capital spending point to a challenging outlook
World
3 days ago

German commuters stranded as train drivers strike

Germany’s longest rail strike yet is piling pain on the economy, with both sides far from agreement
World
3 weeks ago

Farmers block roads in Germany to protest cuts in agricultural subsidy

The blockade coincides with a strike called by the train drivers union GDL to take place later this week
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Egypt alleged to be setting up area at Gaza ...
World / Middle East
2.
Netanyahu dismisses poll calls as thousands ...
World / Middle East
3.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died
World / Asia
4.
Hundreds held across Russia at events in memory ...
World / Europe
5.
Ukraine war may be draining resources, but Russia ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

easyJet CEO urges French authorities to reform

Companies / Transport & Tourism

JetBlue soars after Carl Icahn reports nearly 10% stake

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Travel demand swings TUI profit back to black

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.