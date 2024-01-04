World / Middle East

Four Iran-backed militia fighters killed in Baghdad drone strike

Iraqi authorities blame the attack on the US-led international coalition

04 January 2024 - 15:48
by Reuters
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Members of an Iraqi Shi'ite armed group stand guard after an attack by a drone strike on an Iran-backed militia headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq on January 4 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Members of an Iraqi Shi'ite armed group stand guard after an attack by a drone strike on an Iran-backed militia headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq on January 4 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Baghdad — A drone strike killed four members of an Iran-aligned Iraqi militia and wounded six in Baghdad on Thursday, police and security sources said, in an attack blamed by Iraqi authorities on the US-led international coalition.

Police sources and eyewitnesses said the drone had fired at least two rockets at a building in eastern Baghdad used by the Iraqi militia group al-Nujaba’a.

“The Iraqi armed forces hold the international coalition forces responsible for this unjustified attack on an Iraqi security entity”, said a statement which described the militia group as an Iraqi force operating with the authorisation of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

The US has 900 troops deployed in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State militants.

Al-Sudani has limited control over some Iran-backed factions, whose support he needed to win power a year ago and who now form a powerful bloc in his governing coalition.

Police and militia sources said Thursday’s rockets had targeted a vehicle inside the Nujaba’a headquarters and that the dead included a local group commander and one of his aides. Health sources confirmed the death toll.

Video footage published by pro-militia websites showed a destroyed vehicle in flames. Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

Iraqi security sources said they had no further detail on who might have carried out the strike pending a government investigation.

Iraqi militia commanders accused the US of carrying out the attack and threatened to retaliate.

“We will retaliate and make the Americans regret carrying out this aggression,” said Abu Aqeel al-Moussawi, a local Iraqi militia commander.

There was no immediate comment from Washington.

The US military has already come under attack at least 100 times in Iraq and Syria since the Israel-Hamas war began in October, usually with a mix of rockets and one-way attack drones.

Iran-aligned groups in Iraq and Syria oppose Israel’s campaign in Gaza and hold the US partly responsible.

Last month, the US carried out retaliatory air strikes in Iraq after a drone attack by Iran-aligned militants that left one US service member in critical condition and wounded two others.

Reuters

Top leaders vow revenge after biggest attack since 1979 birth of Iran

US points to similar operations by Islamic State in the past
World
3 hours ago

Blasts at Iranian Guards ceremony kill more than 100

No indication that explosions at grave of US drone-assassinated Qassem Soleimani were organised by foreign forces
World
21 hours ago

Rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad

No group claimed responsibility for the attack and there were no casualties
World
3 weeks ago

Iran continues to enrich uranium as Hamas war rages

Sources say Iran now has enough uranium enriched up to 60% purity — close to weapons-grade — to make three bombs
World
1 month ago

US forces under fire in Middle East

Iran warns if Israeli assault on Gaza is not halted US will not be ‘spared from this fire’
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Maersk may decide to send ships around Cape of ...
World
2.
Russia and China veto draft resolution on Gaza at ...
World / Americas
3.
Blasts at Iranian Guards ceremony kill more than ...
World / Middle East
4.
Yemen’s Houthis say they ‘targeted’ container ...
World / Middle East
5.
SA lodges genocide case against Israel at ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.