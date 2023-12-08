World / Middle East

Rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad

No group claimed responsibility for the attack and there were no casualties

08 December 2023 - 16:21
by Timour Azhari
The US has about 2,500 troops in Iraq on a mission it says aims to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State. Picture: US MARINE CORP/REUTERS
Baghdad — Rockets were fired at the US embassy in Baghdad on Friday in an attack believed to have been carried out by Iran-aligned militias which have targeted US interests in Syria and Iraq over Washington’s backing for Israel in its Gaza war.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which an embassy spokesperson said did not result in any casualties. State media said it damaged the headquarters of an Iraqi security agency.

Explosions were heard near the embassy, in the centre of the capital, at about 4am on Friday. Sirens calling on people to take cover were activated.

It marked the first time the US embassy had been fired on, apparently widening the range of targets after dozens of attacks on military bases housing US forces in Iraq and Syria since mid-October amid fears of broadening conflict in the region.

A senior official in Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement said on Friday attacks by Iran-aligned groups across the Middle East aim to apply pressure for a halt to Israel’s offensive in the Gaza Strip. He did not refer specifically to Friday’s attack.

The dozens of attacks against US forces in Iraq and Syria have been claimed by a group of Iran-aligned Shiite Muslim militias operating under the banner of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

The US has responded with a series of strikes that have killed at least 15 militants in Iraq and up to seven in Syria.

‘Acts of terrorism

The attacks pose a challenge for Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who has pledged to protect foreign missions and capitalise on fragile stability to focus on the economy and court foreign investment, including from the US.

Sudani directed security agencies to pursue the perpetrators, describing them as “unruly, lawless groups that do not in any way represent the will of the Iraqi people,” a statement from his office said.

He also said that undermining Iraq’s stability, reputation and targeting places Iraq has committed to protect were acts of terrorism.

The US embassy spokesperson called on the Iraqi government to do all in its power to protect diplomatic and coalition personnel and facilities.

“We reiterate that we reserve the right to self-defence and to protect our personnel anywhere in the world,” he said.

Aside from its diplomatic staff in Iraq, the US has about 2,500 troops in the country on a mission it says aims to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large swathes of both countries before being defeated.

Iran-aligned Houthis have been firing at Israel and ships in the Red Sea in a campaign they say aims to support the Palestinians. US warships have shot down several of their projectiles. 

Reuters

