South Lebanon shepherds face risk and ruin from cross-border hostilities

Majdal Selm, Lebanon — The rolling pastures of southern Lebanon have provided perfect grazing grounds for local shepherds’ flocks for centuries. But they are now off-limits, rendered too dangerous for sheep, cows and their herders by Israeli air raids and artillery fire.

“All of us shepherds take our herds to (the border areas of) Mays al-Jabal, Houla... but with the shelling, you can’t get anywhere near there,” said Ali Beber, with a flock of 350 sheep.

They are now squeezed into a corrugated metal pen in the town of Majdal Selm, about 7km west of their usual grazing spot.

Beber, 57, walks them briefly every day but has had to buy haystacks to feed them at a cost of about $2,000.

“This isn’t cheap. I had prepared hay for them so they could eat during winter, but that was meant for rainy days,” he said.

“The hay I have left can feed them for another two or three days, then I’m going to have to go into debt to get them food.”

Fighting broke out in Lebanon after Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas went to war in the Gaza Strip on October 7. Lebanese Hezbollah, a Hamas ally, has fired rockets at Israel, which has retaliated with air strikes and artillery shells.