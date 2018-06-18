Khalid al-Falih, the Saudi minister behind the oil price recovery, faces his toughest job yet

And behind the scenes, a Trump administration worried about the impact of rising gas prices on midterm elections is lobbying hard for a surge in production.

"This is the most political Opec meeting in a long time," says Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at consultant Energy Aspects.

When Falih was appointed energy minister in May 2016, replacing the veteran Ali Al-Naimi after almost 25 years in the job, Saudi Arabia had little grip on the market: US shale production had stolen market share and Opec’s policy response was essentially every man for himself. With prices barely above $45 a barrel, Saudi Arabia was bleeding foreign reserves at the rate of $10bn a month.

Falih, a methodical technocrat who rarely sleeps more than four hours a night, rolled up his sleeves. First, he made clear Riyadh was prepared to reverse the pump-at-will policy Naimi had forced on the rest of Opec in 2014.

Then, with the help of his boss, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he reached out to Russia, convincing Moscow to join Opec production curbs for the first time in more than a decade.

He built a close working relationship with his Russian counterpart, Alexander Novak, cementing the alliance between the world’s two largest exporters.

They talk regularly and like to put forward a united front in joint media appearances. Last Thursday, they were at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium to watch Russia beat Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the Soccer World Cup together. Two days later, Novak visited Saudi Arabia for a working meeting with Falih.

Mohammed al-Shatti, Kuwait’s national representative at Opec, says Falih delivered two new things to the cartel.

"The first is his good co-operation with non-Opec, and that’s one of the reasons behind the success of the current production cut agreement.

"The second feature is his ability to think outside of the box and look for new ideas all the time."

Even then, the initial results were paltry, in part because Saudi Arabia decided to compensate for lower production by drawing down its own inventories rather than limiting exports.

In mid-2017, Falih changed course after meeting in secret with oil traders and hedge funds in London. The kingdom slashed exports to the US to a 30-year low.

Then, everything started to come right.

After years of lacklustre growth, the global economy boomed, propelling oil demand beyond its usual trend; the once-mighty Venezuelan petroleum industry collapsed; and, this year, the Iranian oil sector came under renewed US sanctions.

It was a mixture of hard work and luck, but the results were impressive. With Brent back to just below $80 a barrel, the kingdom is breaking even. In March, Saudi Arabia added $13bn in hard currency, the biggest inflow of petrodollars since late 2013.