Russia deletes draft proposal to change Baltic Sea border that alarmed Nato

Finnish foreign minister Elina Valtonen attends a press conference near Vaalimaa border check point between Finland and Russia in Virolahti, Finland, on May 22, 2024. According to Russian media Russia intends to unilaterally expand its maritime border in waters close to Finland and Lithuania. Picture: LEHTIKUVA/ JUSSI NUKARI/via REUTERS
Moscow/Copenhagen — A Russian defence ministry proposal to revise Russia’s maritime border in the eastern Baltic Sea was deleted on Wednesday from an official portal after creating confusion and concern among Nato members such as Finland, Sweden, Lithuania and Estonia.
In its official submission, the defence ministry said that a Soviet measurement of the border from 1985 had used mid-20th century nautical charts, and so did not fully correspond to more modern cartographical co-ordinates.
But that proposal was deleted on Wednesday from the official portal where it had been posted.
A message said simply: “The draft is deleted.”
It gave no explanation. The defence ministry did not respond to a request for say.
It was not immediately clear from the original draft decree exactly how the border might be adjusted and whether there had been any consultation with other states adjoining the Baltic Sea.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told the TT news agency: “Russia can’t unilaterally decide on new borders.”
Finnish President Alexander Stubb said Russia had not been in touch, adding: “Finland acts as always: calmly and based on facts.”
Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis called the proposal an “obvious escalation” against the US-led Nato military alliance and the EU. He said it “must be met with an appropriately firm response”.
Estonian foreign minister Margus Tsahkna said: “At first glance, it seems to be an absurd notion.”
In an emailed say to Reuters, he added: “It cannot be ruled out that the report is an attempt to sow confusion.”
Reuters
Russia’s defence ministry has proposed a revision to the borders of Russian territorial waters in the Baltic Sea, according to a draft government decree, drawing a rebuke from Nato-member Finland.
According to the draft decree, dated May 21, the ministry proposed adjusting the border around Russian islands in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland and around Kaliningrad.
“The passage of the state border of the Russian Federation at sea will change,” a summary of the draft decree said. If approved, the decree would come into force in January 2025.
The defence ministry argued in justification of the change that an earlier Soviet measurement of the border from 1985 used mid-20th century nautical charts and so did not fully correspond to more modern cartographical co-ordinates.
It was not immediately clear from the draft decree exactly how the border would be adjusted and what — if any — consultation had taken place with other states around the Baltic Sea.
“The Finnish authorities are investigating information in the Russian media about the definition of maritime zones in the Gulf of Finland,” Finnish President Alexander Stubb said.
“The government is monitoring the situation closely. Russia has not been in contact with Finland in the matter. Finland acts as always: calmly and based on facts.”
Finnish foreign minister Elina Valtonen said that Russia should abide by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and said that Russia was sowing “confusion”.
Update: May 22 2024 This story has been updated to include that Russia deleted the draft proposal.
