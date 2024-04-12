Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

MotoGP leader Martin may switch teams

Spaniard unhappy with team reportedly eyeing a change from Ducati to Yamaha bikes in 2025

12 April 2024 - 08:49
by Reuters and Staff Writer
Jorge Martin celebrates winning the Portuguese MotoGP on March 24. Picture: REUTERS
Jorge Martin celebrates winning the Portuguese MotoGP on March 24. Picture: REUTERS

MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin said he may leave Pramac Racing and that he is more attached to manufacturer Ducati than the team.

Martin, who finished second in 2023 after an intense battle with eventual champion Francesco Bagnaia, tops the rider’s standings with 60 points after his win at March’s Portuguese Grand Prix.

A move away from Pramac for the Spanish rider would deal a huge blow to the Italian team, who are reportedly eyeing a change from Ducati to Yamaha machines in 2025.

Asked if he would be happy staying at Pramac in the event of a switch to Yamaha’s YZR-M1 bikes, Martin told reporters: “Well, at the moment I am more attached to Ducati than with Pramac.

“It has been like this for all my MotoGP career. Everybody knows what my priority is,” said Martin, speaking ahead of this weekend’s Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

“Let’s wait because it is still early, but I hope to move to a factory team. Even if Pramac changes, I think, I won’t stay here.”

After two rounds, the Spaniard leads the MotoGP standings on 60 points, with SA’s Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM) second on 42. The Ducati Lenovo factory team’s Enea Bastianini (39) is fourth ahead of teammate and reigning double world champion Francesco Bagnaia (37).

Acosta gets first podium as Martin wins Portuguese MotoGP

Fourth-placed Brad Binder is second in the  championship
Life
2 weeks ago

Bagnaia beats Binder in Qatar MotoGP thriller

Binder, who also finished second in the sprint, sits two points behind, with 29
Life
1 month ago

George Russell says it’s right Fernando Alonso was punished after crash

The Briton hit the barriers and ended with his car on its side in the middle of the track
Life
6 days ago
