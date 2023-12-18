World / Europe

UK’s carbon levy on imports will kick in by 2027

The charge will apply to carbon-intensive products such as iron, steel, aluminium and cement

18 December 2023 - 13:27
by Kylie MacLellan
Picture: 123RF/TOMAS1111
London — Britain said on Monday it will implement a new import carbon pricing mechanism by 2027, with goods imported from countries with a lower or no carbon price having to pay a levy as part of decarbonisation efforts.

The government said the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) will apply to carbon-intensive products in the iron, steel, aluminium, fertiliser, hydrogen, ceramics, glass and cement sectors.

The charge will depend on the amount of carbon emitted in the production of the imported good and the gap between the carbon price applied in the country of origin — if any — and the carbon price faced by UK producers.

“This levy will make sure carbon-intensive products from overseas — like steel and ceramics — face a comparable carbon price to those produced in the UK, so that our decarbonisation efforts translate into reductions in global emissions,” chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt said. “This should give UK industry the confidence to invest in decarbonisation as the world transitions to net zero.”

Britain said the move will help reduce the risk of “carbon leakage”, avoiding emissions being displaced to other countries because they have a lower or no carbon price. The CBAM will work alongside the UK emissions trading scheme, it added.

In September, the EU launched the first phase of a system to impose carbon dioxide emissions tariffs on imported steel, cement and other goods, the world's first. It will not begin collecting any carbon dioxide emission charges at the border until 2026.

That planned tariff has caused disquiet among trading partners and at a recent forum, China’s top climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, urged countries not to resort to unilateral measures such as the EU levy.

Reuters

ANN CROTTY: Will the IOU for slavery ever be paid?

Trillions in compensation may be far off, but carbon taxes will come soon
Opinion
4 days ago

Countries at COP28 agree on landmark deal to move away from fossil fuels

The deal calls for ‘transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner … to achieve net zero by 2050’
World
5 days ago

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Climate costs sink EU economy

Europe’s big bet on cutting carbon backfires
Opinion
6 days ago
