World / Europe

Thousands of people at risk as floods hit Russia’s south

More than 19,000 people’s lives at risk in Russia’s southern Kurgan region

09 April 2024 - 11:34
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Rescuers drive in a flooded residential area in the city of Orsk, Russia, on April 6, 2024, in this still image taken from video. Picture: RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY/HANDOUT via REUTERS
Rescuers drive in a flooded residential area in the city of Orsk, Russia, on April 6, 2024, in this still image taken from video. Picture: RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY/HANDOUT via REUTERS

Lisbon — Floods are threatening Russia’s southern Kurgan region, putting more than 19,000 people’s lives at risk, the state news agency said on Tuesday, days after unprecedented flooding displaced thousands of people and inundated a city in the Ural region.

Citing the local branch of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, TASS news agency reported that at least 4,000 homes could also be affected. Emergency measures were put in place in the region, it added.

Some of the worst floods in decades have hit a string of Russian regions in the Ural Mountains and Siberia, alongside parts of neighbouring Kazakhstan in recent days, after Europe’s third-longest river burst through a dam.

In the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region, angry residents asked President Vladimir Putin for help, complaining that their local officials had not done enough to help with the worst flooding on record.

The head of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, flew to the region on Tuesday to monitor the situation after being tasked to do so by Putin, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Kurenkov will also visit the Kurgan and Tyumen regions in the Urals, the ministry added.

“Preventive measures are already being taken there; rescue teams have been strengthened, and the forces and means of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations have been put on high alert,” the ministry said.

The Ural River, which rises in the Ural Mountains and flows into the Caspian Sea, swelled several metres in just hours on Friday due to melt water, bursting through a dam embankment in the city of Orsk, 1,800km east of Moscow.

Reuters

Russia seeks gasoline from Kazakhstan in case of shortages, sources say

Drone attacks by Ukraine knocked out some 14% of Russian primary oil refining capacity
World
20 hours ago

Thousands forced to evacuate in Russia’s Ural mountains as flood waters rise

Officials say more flooding can be expected and vaccinations against Hepatitis A were being conducted in affected areas
World
1 day ago

Rich Russians: billionaires’ wealth soars near $600bn, says Forbes

Russian businesses have benefited from the Western corporate exodus
World
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
UK’s support for Israel hinges on it sticking to ...
World
2.
Latin American governments rally behind after ...
World
3.
Pro-Russia candidate Peter Pellegrini elected as ...
World / Europe
4.
Musk predicts AI will overtake smartest humans in ...
World / Americas
5.
Biden will not stand for another ‘China shock’, ...
World

Related Articles

Russia seeks gasoline from Kazakhstan in case of shortages, sources say

World

Thousands forced to evacuate in Russia’s Ural mountains as flood waters rise

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.