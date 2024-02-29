Russian court blocks relief in woman’s $50 treason case

The Russian flag flies on the dome of the Kremlin Senate building behind Spasskaya Tower, in central Moscow. Picture: REUTERS
Yekaterinburg — A Russian court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a Russian-American woman against her detention on a treason charge.
The FSB security service said last week that Ksenia Karelina had been detained on suspicion of raising funds for Ukraine’ s armed forces. The Los Angeles resident had been collecting funds for a Ukrainian organisation whose ultimate beneficiary was the Ukrainian army, the FSB said.
A Russian lawyers’ group, Pervy Otdel, said it had information that Karelina donated just over $50 from her US bank account on February 24 2022 — the day that Russia invaded Ukraine — to a charity that sends aid to Ukraine.
Karelina’s lawyer had asked the court to lift her detention and replace it with house arrest, state news agency RIA said.
Pervy Otdel said Karelina was initially detained on January 27 for alleged “petty hooliganism”, and the treason charge was filed later. It carries up to 20 years in prison under Russian law.
Several other Americans, including former marine Paul Whelan and journalists Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva, are also imprisoned in Russia.
Their supporters say Russia is using them to exert leverage on Washington and eventually to trade them for Russian prisoners in the US. The Kremlin says the authorities are simply enforcing Russian laws.
Reuters
