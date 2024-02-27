World / Europe

Fortum seeks billions in compensation from Russia over seized assets

Putin signs presidential decree approving takeover of the Russian operations of Fortum and Uniper

27 February 2024 - 18:51
by Essi Lehto
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ANGELIKA WARMUTH/REUTERS
Picture: ANGELIKA WARMUTH/REUTERS

Helsinki — Finnish energy utility Fortum is seeking billions of euros in compensation from Russia for Moscow’s seizure last year of its subsidiary in the country.

Russia in 2023 took over seven thermal power units and a joint-venture portfolio of wind and solar plants under a decree by President Vladimir Putin after the utility had tried to sell the assets since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“Fortum will seek compensation for the value of its shares in PAO Fortum and its investments in Russia, amounting to several billions of euros,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The commencement of arbitration proceedings follows the Russian Federation’s violations of its investment treaty obligations under the bilateral investment treaties that Russia has with the Netherlands and Sweden,” the utility added.

The group in May last year announced losses of €1.7bn following its exit from Russia.

President Vladimir Putin has signed a presidential decree approving the takeover of the Russian operations of Fortum and its former German subsidiary, Uniper.

Reuters 

Russia orders six-month ban on gasoline exports

Deputy prime minister Alexander Novak says measures are needed to help stabilise prices in the domestic market
World
6 hours ago

Sweden clears final hurdle to join Nato after Hungary ratification

Hungary’s approval opens way for Sweden to join defence alliance
World
22 hours ago

Qatar to raise gas production further despite price plunge

An expansion of its LNG targets will add a further 16-million tonnes per annum to existing expansion plans
World
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Palestinian prime minister resigns as call for ...
World / Middle East
2.
Republican Party leader quits amid pressure from ...
World / Americas
3.
Turkey urges ICJ to rule against Israeli ...
World
4.
Slovak premier hints at Nato sending troops to ...
World / Europe
5.
Donald Trump wins third primary with ease
World / Americas

Related Articles

Russia orders six-month ban on gasoline exports

World / Europe

Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russia invaded

World / Europe

Russian rights campaigner jailed for anti-war stance

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.