Helsinki — Finnish energy utility Fortum is seeking billions of euros in compensation from Russia for Moscow’s seizure last year of its subsidiary in the country.
Russia in 2023 took over seven thermal power units and a joint-venture portfolio of wind and solar plants under a decree by President Vladimir Putin after the utility had tried to sell the assets since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
“Fortum will seek compensation for the value of its shares in PAO Fortum and its investments in Russia, amounting to several billions of euros,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
“The commencement of arbitration proceedings follows the Russian Federation’s violations of its investment treaty obligations under the bilateral investment treaties that Russia has with the Netherlands and Sweden,” the utility added.
The group in May last year announced losses of €1.7bn following its exit from Russia.
President Vladimir Putin has signed a presidential decree approving the takeover of the Russian operations of Fortum and its former German subsidiary, Uniper.
Fortum seeks billions in compensation from Russia over seized assets
Putin signs presidential decree approving takeover of the Russian operations of Fortum and Uniper
Helsinki — Finnish energy utility Fortum is seeking billions of euros in compensation from Russia for Moscow’s seizure last year of its subsidiary in the country.
Russia in 2023 took over seven thermal power units and a joint-venture portfolio of wind and solar plants under a decree by President Vladimir Putin after the utility had tried to sell the assets since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
“Fortum will seek compensation for the value of its shares in PAO Fortum and its investments in Russia, amounting to several billions of euros,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
“The commencement of arbitration proceedings follows the Russian Federation’s violations of its investment treaty obligations under the bilateral investment treaties that Russia has with the Netherlands and Sweden,” the utility added.
The group in May last year announced losses of €1.7bn following its exit from Russia.
President Vladimir Putin has signed a presidential decree approving the takeover of the Russian operations of Fortum and its former German subsidiary, Uniper.
Reuters
Russia orders six-month ban on gasoline exports
Sweden clears final hurdle to join Nato after Hungary ratification
Qatar to raise gas production further despite price plunge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Russia orders six-month ban on gasoline exports
Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russia invaded
Russian rights campaigner jailed for anti-war stance
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.